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Ceasefire plan published by Iran not the one agreed by US: White House

The statement adds to concerns over the fragility of the truce declared late Tuesday

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A US official said Wednesday that a 10-point ceasefire plan published by Iran is not the same set of conditions that were agreed to by the White House for pausing the war.

"The document being reported by media outlets is not the working framework," the senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The official gave no further comment, saying, "We're not going to negotiate in public out of respect for the process."

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The statement adds to concerns over the fragility of the truce declared late Tuesday -- hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to meet US demands or face what he called an end to its "whole civilisation".

Trump had said in his declaration of a two-week truce for further negotiations that "we received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

Iranian state media then published a 10-point plan that notably included continued Iranian control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, an end to international sanctions on the country, and "acceptance" of uranium enrichment.

These items would run contrary to Washington's public statements about what it wants Iran to do.

Later Wednesday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to assail those who are releasing incorrect reports about agreements or letters that he said are not part of the actual deal.

"In many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE," he said.

"There is only one group of meaningful 'POINTS' that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations," Trump said, without providing details. "These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE."

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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