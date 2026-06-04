The US House voted against Trump’s Iran war. Can it actually stop it?

The measure passed 215-208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in a rare break with the president. The result highlights mounting pressure on the White House as ceasefire efforts stall, violence continues and the economic impact of the conflict is felt far beyond the Middle East. Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, who led the effort, captured the mood among opponents of the war with a blunt message: “Enough is enough.”

The US House of Representatives has delivered one of the strongest political rebukes yet to President Donald Trump’s handling of the war with Iran, approving a resolution that seeks to halt American military involvement in the conflict.

As the conflict drags on, lawmakers from both parties are facing growing questions from voters about rising fuel prices, inflation and the broader costs of the war. Meeks argued that Americans were “tired of suffering because of his war of choice — suffering at the gas pump, suffering at the supermarkets”, according to AP.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned lawmakers that Iran would conclude the United States was unable to respond militarily if Congress approved restrictions. Tehran would think “we won’t be able to do anything to them, so why make a deal?” Rubio said, according to AP.

The White House has argued that the current situation is legally different because ceasefires and pauses in hostilities mean the conflict does not fall neatly into the traditional framework envisioned by the law.

For now, the House vote is best understood as a warning shot rather than a ceasefire - a sign that Congress is becoming less willing to give the White House a free hand in the war.

Trump has continued to express optimism, saying a deal with Tehran “could happen... over the weekend”, according to AFP. Yet the gap between Washington and Tehran remains wide, and violence continues to flare across the region.

Iran says progress has been limited and has warned that any major escalation involving Israel or Lebanon could reignite wider regional conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there had been “no tangible progress” in negotiations, according to AFP.

The United States wants Iran to curb its nuclear activities, surrender its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium and allow the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.