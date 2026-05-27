Trump faces mounting pressure to find an Iran exit

Recent polls suggest many Americans are increasingly doubtful that the conflict with Iran will achieve clear results — or end on favourable terms for the United States.

A Fox News poll found that 61% of voters preferred US military operations to last only a limited time rather than continue “as long as it takes”.

A New York Times-Siena College survey showed 52% believed the US should end military operations even if no nuclear deal with Iran is reached.

Confidence in the war’s objectives also appears weak. Only 22% of respondents in the same poll believed the conflict would be “very successful” in eliminating Iran’s nuclear programme.

Other surveys suggested Americans are increasingly unconvinced that any future agreement would permanently stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

CNN polling also found low levels of public confidence in Trump’s handling of Iran, with only 20% saying they had a “great deal” of faith in his decision-making on the issue.