Iran humiliating US, Merz says as talks stall

Hopes of reviving talks have faded after US envoys cancelled a planned visit to Pakistan, while Iran’s diplomatic outreach shifted elsewhere following failed rounds in Islamabad and Oman. The diplomatic vacuum has left the conflict drifting, even as tensions continue to simmer on the ground.

Merz said Iran was “very skilful at not negotiating”, pointing to failed efforts that saw US officials travel to Islamabad only to leave without progress. “An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership,” he said, in one of the bluntest European rebukes of the crisis so far.

Spain has also drawn Trump’s ire after denying access to key airbases and even closing its airspace to US military flights, while Italy and other allies have resisted deeper involvement.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has widened the rift with allies, openly criticising European leaders for refusing to back military operations or provide logistical support. Trump has repeatedly targeted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling his stance “very disappointing” and questioning his leadership for not offering unconditional support.

The fallout is not just political. The conflict has severely disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies, amplifying energy shocks across Europe. Merz warned the war was already costing Germany “a lot of money” and weakening economic output, as governments scramble to secure alternative energy sources.

The public criticism has effectively distanced Washington from its traditional partners, with European capitals signalling they do not see the war as their fight. Leaders across the continent have instead stressed diplomacy and restraint, wary of being pulled into what some fear could become another “forever war”.

For Europe, the Iran war is hitting particularly hard. As major energy importers, countries across the EU and the UK are facing rising costs and supply uncertainty, having already reduced reliance on Russian energy following the Ukraine war.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.