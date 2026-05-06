'Epic Fury', offensive stage of Iran war, is 'over': Rubio

Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth look on during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House on March 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump and Merz are expected to discuss a range of topics including the recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and international tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. AFP