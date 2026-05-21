Rubio denounces NATO refusal to help on Iran ahead of alliance talks

Venezuela's president will travel to India next week to discuss selling oil, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday, an unusual announcement of a foreign leader's travel that shows the new US influence over Caracas.

Rubio mentioned the trip by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, in power since US forces deposed Nicolas Maduro in January, as the top US diplomat left on his own trip that will take him to India starting Saturday.

With India's growing economy hit by the chaos set off by the US and Israeli attack on Iran, Rubio said, "We want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy."

"We also think there's opportunities with Venezuelan oil. In fact, it's my understanding that the interim president of Venezuela will be traveling to India next week as well," he said.

"There's a lot to work on with India. They're a great ally, a great partner."