Trump says US may strike Iran again; UAE intercepts six drones during the past 48 hours

The UAE’s Ministry of Defense said its air defence systems intercepted six hostile drones over the past 48 hours that were targeting civilian and vital facilities across the country.

In a statement, the ministry said the drones were detected, engaged and neutralised with a high level of readiness and efficiency, adding that no casualties were reported and there was no impact on critical infrastructure.

The announcement came as authorities concluded investigations into the May 17 attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Technical tracking and monitoring confirmed that three drones involved in the incident — two of which were intercepted — originated from Iraqi territory. The third drone struck an electrical generator located outside the plant’s internal perimeter.

The ministry said the drones involved in the Barakah incident, along with those intercepted in subsequent operations, were all launched from Iraq.

It stressed that the UAE reserves the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and national security, in line with international law.

The Ministry of Defense also reaffirmed the armed forces’ full readiness to respond to any threats targeting the country’s security and strategic capabilities.