Trump heads to China as Iran war cost nears $29b amid rising tensions

Donald Trump was due in Beijing Wednesday on the first visit to China by a US president in nearly a decade, as he seeks to ramp up trade despite potential friction over Taiwan and Iran.

Leaving Washington on Tuesday on a trip that was delayed by his war, Trump said he expected a "long talk" with counterpart Xi Jinping about Iran, which relies on China as the top customer for its US-sanctioned oil.

But he also played down disagreements on Iran, saying that Xi has been "relatively good, to be honest with you".

"I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise," Trump told reporters as he left the White House.