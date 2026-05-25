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Trump links Israel normalisation to Iran deal as Tehran officials hold Qatar talks on peace, frozen funds

US and Iran signal progress on war deal as key framework details remain unresolved

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Gulf News Report
UAEiran nuclear programmeIsraelAmericaLebanonUS-Israel-Iran war
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Trump urges caution as US–Iran talks continue with key terms still unresolved
Trump urges caution as US–Iran talks continue with key terms still unresolved
AFP
US President Donald Trump on Monday tied any future Iran nuclear deal to a sweeping expansion of the Abraham Accords, calling for Saudi Arabia and other key regional states to normalise ties with Israel as diplomacy with Tehran gathers pace. The comments came as senior Iranian officials arrived in Qatar for talks covering peace terms, frozen assets and security guarantees around the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing efforts to narrow differences in the negotiations. Markets reacted to the shifting signals, with oil slipping back below $100 a barrel and global stocks rallying as investors priced in rising expectations of a possible deal and the potential reopening of a critical shipping route through the Gulf. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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