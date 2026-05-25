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US and Iran continue talks on key terms as Trump urges negotiators not to rush deal

US and Iran signal progress on war deal as key framework details remain unresolved

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UAEiran nuclear programmeIsraelAmericaLebanonUS-Israel-Iran war
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Trump urges caution as US–Iran talks continue with key terms still unresolved
Trump urges caution as US–Iran talks continue with key terms still unresolved
AFP
US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran are making progress towards a peace deal but warned negotiators not to “rush” as key issues remain unresolved. Iran confirmed draft talks are under way, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “significant progress, although not final progress,” had been made and that the world would no longer need to fear Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon. Leaders from several countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan and Pakistan, joined the discussions in support of regional security and stability, as diplomatic efforts continue. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Highlights

Japan's Nikkei jumps over 3% on Iran deal hopes

Japan's Nikkei share index soared more than three percent on Monday on hopes of a deal to end to the US-Iran war, despite President Donald Trump downplaying its imminence.

At around 0145 GMT, the Nikkei 225 was up 3.2 percent at 65,363.57 points.

Oil prices fall over 5% on hopes for Iran deal

Oil prices plunged more than five percent in Asian early trading on Monday as hopes of a US-Iran deal to end the Middle East war rose despite comments from President Donald Trump downplaying its imminence.

As of around 2300 GMT on Sunday, the price of North Sea Brent crude slipped 5.1 percent to $98.22 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 5.2 percent to $91.57 a barrel.

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Rubio warns Hezbollah pushing Lebanon into 'chaos'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Hezbollah of running a “deliberate campaign” to destabilise Lebanon amid continued clashes with Israeli forces in the south of the country. His remarks come as Israel carries out strikes despite a recently announced ceasefire agreement.

Rubio voiced support for the Lebanese government’s reconstruction and recovery efforts, while alleging Hezbollah is pushing the country towards “chaos and destruction.” Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, meanwhile, urged Beirut to reverse moves against the group and criticised US-backed sanctions.

The Trump administration is continuing diplomatic efforts to mediate between Israel and Lebanon, even as tensions on the ground persist despite the ceasefire deal.

India fuel retailers raise prices again

State-owned fuel retailers in India have raised diesel prices by ₹2.71 ($0.0283) per litre and petrol by ₹2.61, dealers said.

It marks the fourth price increase in May as authorities move to offset losses linked to higher global crude oil costs amid the ongoing US–Israel war on Iran.

UK readies mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Britain’s Royal Navy is preparing a mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz while awaiting a possible peace deal between the US, Iran and regional allies. The RFA Lyme Bay, currently stationed near Gibraltar, is being loaded with drones, sonar systems and explosives as part of a planned international mission led by the UK and France.

The operation is designed to reopen the strategic waterway, where tensions have disrupted shipping and driven up global energy costs, with more than 6,000 vessels reportedly affected. Naval commanders say advanced autonomous systems and remotely operated vehicles will be used to detect and neutralise potential sea mines, allowing safer passage for commercial traffic.

However, officials say it remains unclear whether mines are actually present or when, or if, the deployment will proceed, as talks on a broader peace agreement are still ongoing. The mission would only be launched after hostilities end, with Britain emphasising readiness while diplomatic negotiations continue.

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Trump contrasts Iran talks with Obama deal, vows stricter agreement

US President Donald Trump said any Iran agreement he signs would be different from the nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama, calling it “the exact opposite.” He said the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action gave Iran a “clear and open path to a nuclear weapon.”

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said his potential deal would be “good and proper” but stressed it is not yet finalised or fully negotiated. He added that critics should not comment on details they “know nothing about,” insisting his approach would avoid what he described as past “bad deals.”

Relationship with Iran ‘more professional, productive’ — Trump

US President Donald J. Trump defended ongoing negotiations with Iran, calling it more professional and productive — sharply contrasting them with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

He also insisted the current talks are proceeding deliberately with the US maintaining leverage through a naval blockade

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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