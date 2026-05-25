US and Iran continue talks on key terms as Trump urges negotiators not to rush deal

Britain’s Royal Navy is preparing a mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz while awaiting a possible peace deal between the US, Iran and regional allies. The RFA Lyme Bay, currently stationed near Gibraltar, is being loaded with drones, sonar systems and explosives as part of a planned international mission led by the UK and France.

The operation is designed to reopen the strategic waterway, where tensions have disrupted shipping and driven up global energy costs, with more than 6,000 vessels reportedly affected. Naval commanders say advanced autonomous systems and remotely operated vehicles will be used to detect and neutralise potential sea mines, allowing safer passage for commercial traffic.

However, officials say it remains unclear whether mines are actually present or when, or if, the deployment will proceed, as talks on a broader peace agreement are still ongoing. The mission would only be launched after hostilities end, with Britain emphasising readiness while diplomatic negotiations continue.