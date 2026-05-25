US and Iran continue talks on key terms as Trump urges negotiators not to rush deal

US and Iran signal progress on war deal as key framework details remain unresolved
Highlights
Japan's Nikkei share index soared more than three percent on Monday on hopes of a deal to end to the US-Iran war, despite President Donald Trump downplaying its imminence.
At around 0145 GMT, the Nikkei 225 was up 3.2 percent at 65,363.57 points.
Oil prices plunged more than five percent in Asian early trading on Monday as hopes of a US-Iran deal to end the Middle East war rose despite comments from President Donald Trump downplaying its imminence.
As of around 2300 GMT on Sunday, the price of North Sea Brent crude slipped 5.1 percent to $98.22 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 5.2 percent to $91.57 a barrel.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Hezbollah of running a “deliberate campaign” to destabilise Lebanon amid continued clashes with Israeli forces in the south of the country. His remarks come as Israel carries out strikes despite a recently announced ceasefire agreement.
Rubio voiced support for the Lebanese government’s reconstruction and recovery efforts, while alleging Hezbollah is pushing the country towards “chaos and destruction.” Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, meanwhile, urged Beirut to reverse moves against the group and criticised US-backed sanctions.
The Trump administration is continuing diplomatic efforts to mediate between Israel and Lebanon, even as tensions on the ground persist despite the ceasefire deal.
State-owned fuel retailers in India have raised diesel prices by ₹2.71 ($0.0283) per litre and petrol by ₹2.61, dealers said.
It marks the fourth price increase in May as authorities move to offset losses linked to higher global crude oil costs amid the ongoing US–Israel war on Iran.
Britain’s Royal Navy is preparing a mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz while awaiting a possible peace deal between the US, Iran and regional allies. The RFA Lyme Bay, currently stationed near Gibraltar, is being loaded with drones, sonar systems and explosives as part of a planned international mission led by the UK and France.
The operation is designed to reopen the strategic waterway, where tensions have disrupted shipping and driven up global energy costs, with more than 6,000 vessels reportedly affected. Naval commanders say advanced autonomous systems and remotely operated vehicles will be used to detect and neutralise potential sea mines, allowing safer passage for commercial traffic.
However, officials say it remains unclear whether mines are actually present or when, or if, the deployment will proceed, as talks on a broader peace agreement are still ongoing. The mission would only be launched after hostilities end, with Britain emphasising readiness while diplomatic negotiations continue.
US President Donald Trump said any Iran agreement he signs would be different from the nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama, calling it “the exact opposite.” He said the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action gave Iran a “clear and open path to a nuclear weapon.”
Writing on Truth Social, Trump said his potential deal would be “good and proper” but stressed it is not yet finalised or fully negotiated. He added that critics should not comment on details they “know nothing about,” insisting his approach would avoid what he described as past “bad deals.”
US President Donald J. Trump defended ongoing negotiations with Iran, calling it more professional and productive — sharply contrasting them with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.
He also insisted the current talks are proceeding deliberately with the US maintaining leverage through a naval blockade.
Day 86:
Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open
Day 84:
Day 83: Trump rejects tolls in Hormuz: 'We want it free'
Day 82: Trump says US-Iran talks are ‘right on the borderline’
Day 81: Iran’s position 'unclear', deal 'uncertain': VP Vance
Day 80: Trump says 'holding off on attack on Iran tomorrow'
Day 79: Trump says 'clock is ticking' for Iran
Day 78: Iran plans new Strait of Hormuz toll system
Day 77: Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days: US
Day 76: World leaders call for security in Strait of Hormuz
Day 75: Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi
Day 74: Iran signals potential 90% Uranium enrichment
Day 73: Trump calls Iranian response 'totally unacceptable'
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan