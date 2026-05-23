Iran blockade milestone: US says 100+ ships redirected since April 13

CENTCOM deploys major naval and air power to enforce sweeping Iran port blockade
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has said its forces have redirected more than 100 commercial vessels under an ongoing maritime blockade of Iranian ports, marking a key escalation in enforcement operations across the region.
The operation, launched on April 13 under a presidential directive, targets all commercial shipping entering and exiting Iranian ports. US defence officials said the blockade remains fully in effect, enforcing a strict maritime control zone across surrounding waters to restrict unauthorised trade.
To execute the high-stakes mission, the US has deployed a massive array of strategic assets to the region, including more than 15,000 troops, 200+ aircraft, and a fleet of over 20 warships.
According to military data, the naval armada and aviation task force comprise a highly sophisticated mix of capabilities, including:
Capital Ships: Aircraft Carriers and Amphibious Assault Ships.
Surface Combatants and Support: Guided-Missile Destroyers, Littoral Combat Ships, Amphibious Transport Docks, and Dock Landing Ships.
Aviation Assets: Land and sea-based fighter aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, refueling tankers, and unmanned aerial systems (drones).
ISR Operations: Advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance aircraft monitoring shipping lanes around the clock.
Enforcement actions have rapidly escalated to ensure total compliance with the blockade. Naval forces have intercepted and redirected more than 100 vessels attempting to navigate the restricted zones.
While the military has maintained a strict perimeter, officials noted that a humanitarian corridor remains partially open, allowing 25+ authorized humanitarian aid ships to safely pass through the blockade to deliver essential goods.
The operation has not been without direct conflict. US forces confirmed they have taken decisive kinetic action against targeted maritime threats, officially disabling 4 non-compliant vessels that refused to obey redirection orders or attempted to breach the enforcement zone.
With tensions remaining high across major Gulf shipping lanes, the Pentagon indicates that enforcement will persist indefinitely until strategic objectives are met.
CENTCOM officials said the operation continues under a multi-theatre enforcement strategy aimed at preventing all unauthorised commercial traffic into Iranian ports.
The US military said enforcement will continue indefinitely as tensions remain high across key Gulf shipping lanes.