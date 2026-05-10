The US military said its forces disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman after a confrontation with Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was part of ongoing American blockade measures targeting Iran. The tankers, identified as M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, were reportedly prevented from entering Iranian ports.

Fighter jets used in operation

According to CENTCOM, a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush carried out the strikes. The fighter jet fired precision munitions at the tankers’ smokestacks, disabling the vessels without sinking them.