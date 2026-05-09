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Strait of Hormuz crisis: US blockade on Iran remains fully enforced, 58 ships redirected

Strait of Hormuz tensions rise as US enforces strict Iran port restrictions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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CENTCOM tightens grip on Gulf shipping as 58 vessels rerouted from Iran
CENTCOM tightens grip on Gulf shipping as 58 vessels rerouted from Iran
CENTCOM

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that its naval blockade against Iran remains fully in force, with ongoing maritime operations targeting commercial shipping linked to Iranian ports.

According to CENTCOM, US forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels since April 13, preventing them from entering or leaving Iranian ports as part of the enforcement operation.

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Officials also said four vessels have been disabled during the same period to ensure compliance with maritime restrictions imposed in the region.

US disables Iranian-flagged tankers

CENTCOM said US forces recently disabled the Iranian-flagged oil tankers M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda on May 8 before the vessels could enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet operating from USS George H.W. Bush fired precision munitions into the tankers’ smokestacks, preventing the ships from continuing toward Iran, officials said.

Separately, US forces also disabled the Iranian-flagged M/T Hasna on May 6 as it attempted to sail toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM said an F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln targeted the vessel’s rudder using 20mm cannon fire.

“All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM said in its statement.

Strategic shipping routes under pressure

The operation remains focused on maintaining control over key waterways near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important global energy transit corridors.

Naval forces continue to monitor and intercept vessels suspected of attempting to breach restrictions, amid rising regional tensions and increased military presence across Gulf sea lanes.

“US forces in the Middle East remain committed to full enforcement of the blockade of vessels entering or leaving Iran,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said. “Our highly trained men and women in uniform are doing incredible work.”

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Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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