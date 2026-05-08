US military says over 70 ships blocked from entering or leaving Iranian ports

US-led blockade halts Iranian oil tankers worth over $13 billion
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said more than 70 vessels are currently being prevented from entering or leaving Iranian ports as part of an ongoing US-led maritime blockade.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said: “There are currently more than 70 tankers that US forces are preventing from entering or leaving Iranian ports,” adding that the ships have the capacity to carry over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil, valued at more than $13 billion.
The command also said more than 50 vessels have already been redirected as part of enforcement operations aimed at restricting oil movement in and out of Iran.
In an operational update, CENTCOM said the mission involves more than 15,000 troops, over 200 aircraft and more than 20 warships deployed across the region.
The assets include aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, guided-missile destroyers, intelligence and surveillance aircraft, unmanned systems, refuelling aircraft, and land- and sea-based fighter jets.
The operation spans key Gulf waters near Iran, including areas around the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
CENTCOM said 73 tankers are currently unable to transport Iranian oil due to the restrictions. It said the measures are intended to prevent oil revenues from reaching Iran’s leadership amid rising regional tensions.
The development comes as military activity in the Gulf intensifies, with increased security operations around strategic shipping routes and energy infrastructure.