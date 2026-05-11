Trump says US-Iran ceasefire on 'life support'

Washington’s proposal seeks to end the war, reopen Hormuz and curb Iran’s nuclear program
Highlights
US President Donald Trump said Monday he is still aiming for "complete victory" in the war against Iran amid growing pressure to reach a peace deal.
"We're going to have a complete victory," Trump told reporters, adding that Iran thinks "I'll get tired of this. I'll get bored, or I'll have some pressure. But there's no pressure."
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he intended to suspend a federal gasoline tax "for a period of time" as consumers cope with surging energy prices in the wake of the Iran war.
"We're going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we'll let it phase back in," Trump told CBS News.
Suspending the tax would require an act of Congress, where Trump's Republican party holds a razor-thin majority in both houses.
Trump ally Senator Josh Hawley said he would introduce legislation to do so on Monday. In the House, Republican Anna Paulina Luna made a similar pledge to introduce a bill "this week."
US federal taxes on gasoline amount to 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
US fuel prices have skyrocketed since Trump launched the war on Iran.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said the US-Iran ceasefire was on "massive life support" as the two sides failed to agree terms to start talks on ending their war.
"The ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, 'Sir, your loved one has approximately a one percent chance of living,'" he told reporters.
US President Donald Trump said in remarks to Fox News that he is considering reviving the “Freedom Project” on a broader scale beyond simply escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also said Iran’s hardline leaders would eventually “give in” and be dealt with until an agreement is reached, adding that the Iranian regime “will collapse.”
Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said there is an “urgent need” to free ships stranded along the Strait of Hormuz following a meeting with Arsenio Dominguez, head of the International Maritime Organisation, reports CNN.
“We focused on the maritime challenge in the Strait of Hormuz, the importance of adherence to International law, and respect for the sovereignty of territorial waters. There is an urgent need to advance a humanitarian initiative to free ships in the Gulf, in safety and in cooperation with the littoral states,” Albusaidi said in a social media post.
The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz targeting a cargo ship operated by a South Korean company, which resulted in a fire onboard the vessel with no injuries reported.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the security of international navigation, and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the stability of critical waterways.
The UAE expressed its solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Korea and its full support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its vessels and interests.
Read the full statement the UAE issued below:
The Israeli military said on Monday it had sentenced two soldiers to imprisonment after one of them was photographed placing a cigarette in the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in southern Lebanon.
An image widely shared online last week showed an Israeli soldier with his arm around the statue of the mother of Christ while holding a cigarette up to her mouth.
According to the military, the incident took place several weeks ago in southern Lebanon and was investigated by commanders on the ground.
"At the conclusion of the investigation, the soldier documented carrying out the act was sentenced to 21 days of military prison, and the soldier who filmed the incident was sentenced to 14 days of military prison," the military said on Monday.
In a separate post on X, military spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Ariella Mazor said: "The IDF views the incident with utmost severity and emphasises that the conduct of the soldier completely deviates from the values expected of its personnel."
In its latest counter-proposal to the US to end the war, Iran requested sovereignty over the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported quoting state media.
The vital waterway, which Iran has effectively closed since the US and Israel began the war back in February, bypasses both Iran and Oman. It is the main route for shipping crude from oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the rest of the world.
Both Tehran and Muscat have Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in the strait.
According to the United Nations, a state has “sovereign rights” to explore, exploit, conserve and manage the natural resources of the waters in its EEZ. However, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), “ships of all States, whether coastal or land-locked, enjoy the right of innocent passage through the territorial sea”, said CNN reported.
Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of involvement in hostile activities ranging from plotting attacks to providing financial and logistical support to groups seeking to destabilise the UK and other countries.
Those targeted include alleged members and associates of the Zindashti criminal network, alongside several exchange houses and financial operators accused of facilitating Iranian-backed operations. The measures include asset freezes, travel bans, and director disqualification orders. Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in attacks or plots in Britain and elsewhere.
Israel on Monday condemned the European Union's move to impose new sanctions on Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians, asserting that Jews have the right to settle in the occupied West Bank.
"The European Union has chosen, in an arbitrary and political manner, to impose sanctions on Israeli citizens and entities because of their political views and without any basis," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar posted on X.
"Israel has stood, stands, and will continue to stand for the right of Jews to settle in the heart of our homeland."
Iran and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers held their second phone call in 24 hours on Monday, Iranian state media reported, as regional diplomacy continues to unfold around US–Iran talks.
According to CNN, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed “latest developments” related to the ongoing diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington, citing Iran’s state news agency IRNA.
The Saudi Press Agency also reported that bin Farhan received a call from Araghchi on Monday, during which both sides exchanged views on the US–Iran negotiations.
The renewed contact comes despite recent tensions between the two regional powers during the wider conflict, when Iran reportedly targeted Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones in response to US and Israeli strikes on its territory, CNN added.
Iranian authorities on Monday announced the seizure of six properties allegedly linked to the former captain of the national football team, Ali Karimi, who now lives in exile and is vehemently critical of the Islamic republic.
The judiciary has repeatedly warned that people deemed to be acting against national security face asset seizures in the wake of January protests and against the backdrop of the war against Israel and the United States.
Karimi, who played for Bayern Munich during his career and was dubbed the "Asian Maradona" for his wizardry on the pitch, has in social media posts backed protests against the clerical authorities and also voiced support for the monarchy ousted by the Islamic revolution.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency described Karimi as "one of the traitors to the homeland who has been extensively active in supporting the enemy in recent years".
It said two commercial units and four residential units belonging to Karimi "have been identified and seized by judicial order for the benefit of the people".
Lebanese leaders urged the US ambassador to Beirut to pressure Israel to halt its attacks as it pounded the country from the air on Monday despite a truce in the Israel-Hezbollah war.
Lebanese authorities on Monday also raised the overall death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 to 2,869 people.
That toll includes dozens killed since the truce went into force on April 17.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met separately with ambassador Michel Issa in preparation for a third direct meeting between Lebanese and Israeli representatives set to take place in Washington on Thursday and Friday.
Salam said he asked Issa to "exert pressure on Israel to stop the ongoing attacks and violations, in order to consolidate the ceasefire".
Tens of millions of people could face hunger and starvation if fertilisers are not soon allowed through the Strait of Hormuz, the head of a UN task force aimed at averting a looming humanitarian crisis told AFP on Monday.
"We have a few weeks ahead of us to prevent what will likely be a massive humanitarian crisis," Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and leader of the task force, told AFP in an interview.
"We may witness a crisis that will force 45 million more people into hunger and starvation."
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said earlier today that Iran’s most recent proposal to the US to end the war was reasonable and generous, following condemnation from President Donald Trump, reported CNN.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser says if the current disruptions continue at this rate, the market will lose around 100 million barrels of oil every week for as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.
He added that a wide range of forecasts are indicating demand growth at around 700,000 to 900,000 barrels a day in 2026.
He expected demand rationing to continue as long as supply remains disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz.
London's Heathrow Airport announced Monday that passenger numbers dropped in April as the Middle East war disrupted global air travel.
The airport handled 6.7 million passengers last month, down 5.3 per cent from one year earlier, Heathrow said in a statement.
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, said that the decline reflected "the ongoing impact of the Middle East conflict on some markets and short-term adjustments to travel plans."
"While we have seen some short-term disruption linked to the Middle East conflict, demand for travel remains strong with current fuel supplies stable," said the airport's chief executive Thomas Woldbye.
"April was still our busiest month so far this year, underlining the strength of a global hub airport that can adapt quickly in times of uncertainty," he added.
The number of transit passengers, however, rose 10 per cent year-on-year in April, matching a similar increase recorded in the previous month, as passengers rerouted through London.
The public broadcasters for Spain, Ireland and Slovenia said Monday that they will not show the Eurovision Song Contest this week as they boycott the event over Israel's participation.
"For the next 10 days, instead of the Eurovision circus, the national television programme will be coloured by the thematic programme series 'Voices of Palestine'," Slovenian broadcaster RTV said. Ireland's RTE will show a comedy and Spain will run its own musical special instead of this year's Eurovision from Vienna, which kicks off on Tuesday. Five countries are boycotting the contest.
China has consistently required its companies to operate in line with laws and regulations, adding that it will firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks during a regular press briefing, amid heightened tensions surrounding the US-Israel war on Iran.
He said the immediate priority should be to prevent a return to fighting “by all means necessary,” cautioning against what he described as attempts to use the conflict to “maliciously associate and smear other countries.”
President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest response to a US ceasefire proposal has pushed the fragile Gulf truce back to the brink, raising fresh fears of renewed military escalation, shipping disruption and another spike in global oil prices.
Trump called Tehran’s response “totally unacceptable”, accusing Iran of “playing games” after the White House waited 10 days for Tehran’s reply to a draft framework aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state media, meanwhile, said Tehran had rejected what it described as demands amounting to “surrender”, insisting instead on sanctions relief, an end to the war and guarantees against future attacks before making major concessions.
Read more here.
Israel's military said Monday that one of its soldiers had died in fighting near the border with Lebanon, bringing its losses to 18 personnel since the war with Hezbollah began in early March.
Sergeant Major Alexander Glovanyov, 47, "fell during combat near the Israel-Lebanon border", the military said.
He was killed on Sunday.
Since the war began, one Israeli civilian contractor has also been killed in addition to the 18 soldiers.
Dr. Omar Habtour Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, has received Tomasz Miśkiewicz, Mufti of the Republic of Poland and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Muslim Religious Union in Poland, at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation on shared religious and humanitarian issues, stressing the importance of greater communication, coordination and exchange of expertise to support common goals and broaden avenues for mutual understanding.
The Mufti expressed regret over the attacks targeting the UAE’s civil and residential facilities, stating that such actions—which endanger the lives of civilians—constitute a crime against Islamic values and teachings and represent a violation of international norms and conventions.
Internet monitoring group NetBlocks says the nationwide internet blackout in Iran has now entered its 73rd day, with connectivity disruption surpassing 1,728 hours.
In a post on X, the organisation said the prolonged shutdown continues to severely restrict open internet access across the country.
NetBlocks stressed that open internet access is a fundamental right underpinning other civil liberties, warning that its deprivation significantly limits the public’s ability to document events and report human rights concerns.
Iran's foreign ministry said Monday it had called for an end to the war across the region and the release of frozen assets abroad in its response to the latest US proposal.
"We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we demanded was Iran's legitimate rights," said ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.
He said Iran's demands included "an end to the war in the region", ending the US naval blockade, and the "release of assets belonging to the Iranian people, which have for years been unjustly trapped in foreign banks".
Smoke billowed over the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor after Israeli incendiary munitions struck the area, while additional air raids targeted Zawtar El Gharbiyeh
Iran said Monday it had hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel and the United States, the latest in a wave of executions during the war with the two foes.
"Erfan Shakourzadeh... was hanged for collaborating with the US intelligence service and the Mossad spy service," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
It did not specify when he was executed or when he was arrested, but said he worked at one of Iran's "scientific organisations active in the satellite field".
Iran has long faced Western accusations that its satellite programme is being used to advance ballistic missile capabilities.
Mizan said Shakourzadeh had "knowingly and willingly" passed classified information to the CIA and Mossad.
An Iraqi crude oil-laden very large crude carrier (VLCC), the AGOIS FANOURIOS I, has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz via Iran’s designated maritime corridor, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency. The vessel reportedly passed through the strategic waterway on Sunday.
Dubai’s gold rates opened unchanged Monday morning after a volatile week in global markets, with shoppers and investors watching whether Middle East tensions and rising oil prices will push bullion higher again in the days ahead.
The comes despite international gold prices slipping in early trade, signalling that UAE buyers are still seeing elevated rates hold near historic highs.
Read more on global market and regional trends here.
Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's terms for ending the war in the Middle East, while stocks were mixed.
Trump's repudiation of Iran's response to his latest peace proposal raised the likelihood of further violence and disruptions to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.
"President Trump's swift rejection of these counter-demands underscores the wide gulf between both sides, pointing to a risk of prolonged uncertainty rather than rapid de-escalation," said Lloyd Chan at Japanese bank MUFG.
"For oil markets, this suggests a persistent geopolitical risk premium as Hormuz disruptions drag on," Chan said.
Stocks were mixed, with the Nikkei down 0.4 percent and the Hang Seng off 0.34 percent but Seoul's Kopsi was up four percent, boosted by tech stocks.
In Tokyo, Nintendo shares plunged almost 10 percent after the Japanese gaming giant warned Friday of lower profits this year and said it would hike the price of its Switch 2 console.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed back against comments made by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, who alleged that American munitions have been significantly 'depleted' amid the US-Israel war on Iran.
Kelly, a former Navy captain, criticised President Donald Trump in a CBS interview on Sunday, arguing that the decision to enter the conflict lacked a “strategic goal, plan or timeline,” and warning that it had led to heavy use of key US weapons systems that could take years to replace.
He said Pentagon briefings had referenced stock levels of systems including Tomahawk missiles, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD and Patriot interceptors, describing the figures as “shocking” in the context of the ongoing conflict.
Responding on social media platform X, Hegseth dismissed Kelly’s remarks and accused him of disclosing sensitive information, writing: ’Captain’ Mark Kelly strikes again. Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a 'CLASSIFIED' Pentagon briefing he received.
President Donald Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15, Beijing confirmed on Monday, with the US leader expected to discuss Iran and trade with his Chinese counterpart.
Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads over key issues ranging from trade tariffs to the Middle East war and Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.
Trump was originally meant to visit in late March or early April, but postponed his trip to focus on the Iran war.
"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Trump is expected to push Xi on Iran while aiming to ease trade tensions, according to US officials.
Oil prices surged at the opening of trading today shortly after US President Donald Trump announced his rejection of Tehran's response to the proposal presented by Washington to end the war.
Brent crude futures rose by US$3.21, or 3.17 percent, to reach $104.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $3.06, or 3.21 percent, to $98.48 per barrel.
New Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon and continued cross-border fire from Hezbollah are raising alarms that the fragile, US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon may be nearing collapse.
What had been described as a "tense-but-holding" truce is now showing visible strain, as both sides accuse the other of violations and civilians once again find themselves caught in the escalation.
Read more here.
Diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran appeared to stall again even as a fragile ceasefire holds across a region still rattled by weeks of strikes, naval incidents and mounting economic pressure.
Overnight on Sunday and into early Monday (may 11, 2026), US President Donald Trump stated in a socmed post that Iran's proposal is "totally unacceptable" after Tehran responded to Washington’s latest proposal for ending the war.
Trump sharply criticised Tehran’s latest reply to a proposed framework for de-escalation, calling it “totally unacceptable” and accusing Iranian negotiators of “playing games.”
His remarks underscored how far apart the two sides remain on the terms of any longer-term settlement, despite backchannel talks meant to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a broader war.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the hostile drone attack within Kuwait’s airspace, stressing that such acts constitute a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.
In a statement, Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and preserve the safety of its territory and airspace, underscoring that Kuwait’s security is an integral part of Arab national security.
The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the continued blatant and unjustified Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, which include the recent launch of two UAVs that were successfully engaged by UAE air defences.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom's condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the treacherous targeting of the territorial lands and waters of each of the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait, reaffirming the Kingdom's solidarity with all measures taken by the sisterly Gulf states to protect their security and stability.
The UK and France will on Tuesday host a multinational meeting of defence ministers on military plans to restore trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the British government said.
"The Defence Secretary John Healey will co-chair a meeting of over 40 nations, alongside his French counterpart, Minister Catherine Vautrin, for the multinational mission's first Defence Minister's meeting," a defence ministry statement said Sunday.
The announcement came hours after Iran warned London and Paris against sending warships to the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening, according to Israeli officials and a source familiar with the conversation, as Iran submitted its response to a US ceasefire proposal, CNN reported.
The conversation comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts led by Washington to advance negotiations with Tehran.
Video footage showed Netanyahu briefly leaving a meeting with community leaders to take the call.
In a recent interview, Netanyahu said there is still “work to be done” on Iran, and highlighted agreement with Trump on addressing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, a key issue in the talks.
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones