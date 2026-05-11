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Bahrain condemns continued Iranian aggression against UAE

Call for stronger regional cooperation to safeguard civilians and vital infrastructure

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MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the continued blatant and unjustified Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, which include the recent launch of two UAVs that were successfully engaged by UAE air defences.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said these actions are a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighbourliness. Furthermore, these attacks constitute a direct breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and existing regional ceasefire agreements.

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In a statement, the Ministry reiterated Bahrain's full solidarity with the UAE, supporting all legitimate measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territory, and the safety of its citizens and residents. This stance is rooted in the bonds between the leadership and the peoples of both nations.

It also renewed Bahrain's call for strengthened regional and international cooperation to preserve stability, protect civilians and vital infrastructure, ensure the safety of maritime navigation, and uphold regional and international peace and security.

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