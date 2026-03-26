We further condemn the destabilising acts and activities targeting the security and stability of the region's countries, which are planned by sleeper cells loyal to Iran and terrorist organisations linked to Hezbollah, and praise our brave armed forces for confronting these attacks, as well as the vigilance of our security agencies, which serve as a strong shield and a watchful eye in preserving the safety of our nations and lives, and their sincere and dedicated efforts in apprehending these agent cells and terrorist organisations and exposing their malicious plots.