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UAE air defences responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran

UAE Ministry of Defence said the sounds heard are activation of air defence systems

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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UAE air defences responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran
X@modgovae

Abu Dhabi: UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.

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