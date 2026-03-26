UAE Ministry of Defence said the sounds heard are activation of air defence systems
Abu Dhabi: UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.
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