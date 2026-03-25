Al Musharakh added, "We witnessed in the United Nations Security Council the adoption of historic resolution 2817, which condemns in the strongest terms the egregious Iranian attacks against the UAE, the other states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The resolution was cosponsored by 136 UN member states and sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on the sovereignty of states or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure."