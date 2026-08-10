Here's the silver lining: Summer is actually one of the easiest seasons to eat well for your gut. Water-rich produce is everywhere, and leaning into it does double duty, keeping you hydrated and your digestion happy. Look for fruits like watermelon, berries and oranges, as the experts say. Moreover, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds are all packed with the kind of fibre that keeps digestion running smoothly and supports a healthy gut microbiome.