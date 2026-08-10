How soaring UAE temperatures disrupt digestion, from dehydration to food safety
Summertime sadness is a thing, and your gut could be singing it.
As temperatures soar, your body loses more fluid through sweat, while changes in appetite, sleep and daily routines can throw your eating habits off balance. The result: A digestive system that can suddenly feel anything but settled.
Cue bloating, constipation, acidity and indigestion, common complaints that can become more noticeable in hot weather. And there’s another summer threat to watch: Food poisoning and stomach infections, particularly when heat and poor food storage give bacteria the fertile conditions to multiply.
Dr. Nourshan Janoudi, Specialist Gastroenterologist at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital, explains: The heat does not necessarily cause digestive problems, but dehydration, changes in appetite, and increased sweating can influence how the digestive system functions.
The good news: Many summer digestive complaints can be prevented with a few changes to hydration, diet, and food safety.
It's not the heat itself that upsets your gut, it's everything the heat sets off. Sweat more, and you lose fluids fast. Lose fluids, and your appetite, sleep, and eating patterns start to wobble. Finally, apart from the common complaints, it's also just that vague, off feeling in your stomach that's hard to pin down.
So, what does one do?
Dr. Janoudi recommends staying well hydrated, eating regular, balanced meals, and avoiding very heavy or greasy foods if they tend to cause discomfort. "Paying attention to how your body responds to changes in heat and diet can go a long way towards maintaining digestive comfort," she says.
One of the biggest summer concerns for gut health is dehydration. When the body doesn't get enough water, it has less fluid available for several stages of digestion.
Dr. Ruba Elhourani, Clinical Dietician, explains that adequate water intake is needed throughout the digestive process, from producing saliva and digestive enzymes, to mixing and breaking down food, to softening stools in the colon. A lack of water, can delay the digestion and propulsion of food, leading to symptoms of satiation, cramping, reflux and dry hard stools, causing constipation, with or without bleeding.
Moreover, dehydration can contribute to constipation, as the body absorbs more water from the bowel. There is also a sense of general uneasiness and discomfort. And because more fluid is lost through sweating in hot weather, drinking only when thirst strikes may not be enough.
So, as Dr Janoudi says: There's a reason why you're told to drink water regularly throughout the day, rather than just waiting till you feel thirsty. And, water-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables can offer that support for hydration and healthy bowel functions.
Hot weather also raises the stakes on food safety. Warm temperatures allow certain bacteria to multiply more quickly, particularly when food isn't stored, handled, or cooked correctly. Food left at room temperature for too long can become unsafe, making proper refrigeration especially important during periods of extreme heat.
Dr. Ruba notes that warmer temperatures allow foodborne bacteria to multiply rapidly when food isn't kept cool, which can result in stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes diarrhoea. For people spending time outdoors, the risk increases if food is transported or left sitting out for extended periods.
So it is advisable to refrigerate perishable foods promptly, handling cooked food carefully, and keeping your hands, utensils and preparation clean. "Food that is left at room temperature for too long can therefore become unsafe, and this risk becomes even more important during periods of extreme heat," she says.
Heat itself does not necessarily cause digestive problems, but dehydration, changes in appetite and increased sweating can influence how the digestive system functions. Some people may experience bloating, constipation, acidity or a general feeling of digestive discomfort during very hot weather...
Food safety doesn't take a break just because you've left the house. Picnics, road trips, beach days, and backyard barbecues all come with their own risks, especially when there's no fridge in sight.
"Regardless of whether you are at home or outside, such as on a picnic or traveling,, you should always keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to prevent bacteria from growing beyond the safe amount," Dr. Ruba says.
The freshest option is always best, pack food as close to eating time as possible. When that's not realistic, a good insulated cooler packed with plenty of ice or frozen gel packs is your best defense.
And don't let food linger in the sun. If you're grilling, a food thermometer takes the guesswork out of knowing when meat is actually safe to eat, no more cutting into a burger and hoping for the best.
Dr. Janoudi adds one more tip: Be extra careful with food from places where you're not sure how it's been stored or handled.
You should always keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to prevent bacteria from growing beyond the safe amount. Eating food fresh is always better but if you need to pack the food use well-insulated coolers with plenty of ice or frozen gel packs, never leave perishable foods or cooked meals sitting out in the sun and if you can, use a Food Thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to their required internal temperatures before it is served...
There's no one-size-fits-all summer diet, but some foods and habits are more likely than others to leave your stomach protesting.
Spicy dishes, oily foods, and heavily processed snacks are common culprits, often bringing on acidity, indigestion, or bloating. And in the heat, even a normal-sized meal can suddenly feel like too much.
Dr. Ruba points out that it's rarely just one thing, shifts in diet, dehydration, and one too many fizzy or sugary drinks can all pile on the pressure and trigger acid reflux.
Freshness is just as important as what's on the plate. Dairy, meat, seafood, and prepared salads spoil quickly in the heat, so keeping them properly chilled isn't optional. "When it comes to summer eating, freshness, safe storage and moderation are just as important as the food itself," Dr. Janoudi says.
An ice-cold soda or a third cup of coffee might feel like exactly what the heat calls for, but neither one should be doing the heavy lifting when it comes to hydration.
Over time, the excess sugar throws off the balance of bacteria in your gut, especially when sweet drinks and snacks start crowding out the fibre-rich foods that your body actually needs, explains Dr Janoudi.
Caffeine has its own downsides too, for some people, too much of it can bring on acidity or unsettle their usual bathroom habits.
Dr. Ruba suggests easing up on caffeine, when it's especially hot outside, since both can leave you more dehydrated, not less. Water and other hydrating fluids are the better bet over anything fizzy or sugary.
"During the summer, it is particularly important not to rely on caffeinated or sugary beverages as the main source of hydration," Dr. Janoudi says. "Water should remain the primary choice, alongside a balanced diet."
Here's the silver lining: Summer is actually one of the easiest seasons to eat well for your gut. Water-rich produce is everywhere, and leaning into it does double duty, keeping you hydrated and your digestion happy. Look for fruits like watermelon, berries and oranges, as the experts say. Moreover, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds are all packed with the kind of fibre that keeps digestion running smoothly and supports a healthy gut microbiome.
Furthermore, cumbers, oranges, and watermelon are good for hitting two goals at once, staying hydrated and getting in your fibre.
Don't overlook fermented foods either. "Fermented foods such as yoghurt can also be part of a balanced diet for people who tolerate them well," Dr. Janoudi says.
And if there's one rule to live by, it's variety. "Feeding the gut with a broad range of plant-based foods provides different types of fibre and nutrients that support a diverse and healthy gut environment," she adds.
Mild, short-lived bloating or constipation can happen when hydration, diet or daily routines change. But persistent or severe symptoms shouldn't simply be dismissed as "summer stomach trouble.
Seek medical advice if you experience:
Severe or worsening abdominal pain or cramping
Persistent or worsening diarrhoea
Frequent or persistent vomiting, especially if you cannot keep down fluids or food
Blood in your stool or vomit
Unexplained weight loss
Persistent fever
Difficulty swallowing
Significant dehydration
Weakness, confusion or dizziness
Fainting
Not passing urine for several hours
Dr. Ruba also notes that excessive loss of fluids and electrolytes can cause weakness, fatigue and muscle cramps, and may contribute to heat stroke.
Finally, if, digestive symptoms are severe, persistent or getting worse, don't assume it's simply the heat. Seek medical assessment.
Keeping your digestive system comfortable through extreme heat doesn't require an elaborate diet. The basics matter most:
Drink water regularly — don't wait until you feel extremely thirsty.
Eat more water-rich foods — cucumber, watermelon, oranges, and other fresh produce.
Prioritise fibre — vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.
Go easy on trigger foods — cut back on spicy, oily, or very heavy meals if they cause symptoms.
Limit sugary and carbonated drinks — they shouldn't replace water as your primary source of hydration.
Moderate caffeine— both can contribute to fluid loss or digestive discomfort.
Refrigerate perishable foods promptly — don't leave meat, seafood, dairy, or prepared foods sitting in the heat.
Be careful outdoors — use insulated coolers, ice, or frozen gel packs when transporting food.
Wash your hands — good hygiene helps reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria.
Know when to seek help — severe, persistent, or worsening symptoms need medical assessment, not indefinite self-treatment.