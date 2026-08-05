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How long can rice, meat and dairy stay out in UAE summer? Food poisoning risks and safe storage rules

Standard food safety advice becomes even stricter in extreme heat

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
6 MIN READ
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High temperatures dramatically speed up bacterial growth, meaning food that looks, smells and even tastes perfectly normal may already be unsafe to eat.
High temperatures dramatically speed up bacterial growth, meaning food that looks, smells and even tastes perfectly normal may already be unsafe to eat.
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A pot of biryani left out for too long, is most likely, a biryani gone.

Sometimes even barbecue skewers, or a takeaway meal that you left on a counter, can wreak havoc.

In the UAE's intense summer heat, these everyday moments can quickly turn into food safety hazards. Many people rely on the 'smell test' to decide whether food is still edible, but doctors and dieticians warn that's one of the biggest mistakes you can make.

High temperatures dramatically speed up bacterial growth, meaning food that looks, smells and even tastes perfectly normal may already be unsafe to eat.

Why the UAE summer changes the rules

Food naturally contains bacteria, but heat gives those microorganisms the easiest conditions to multiply.

In fact, cooked food left at room temperature for several hours, may become unsafe as harmful bacteria can grow rapidly, often doubling every 20 minutes, explains Ms Ruba Elhourani, Clinical Dietitian and Head of the Nutrition Department at RAK Hospital. "After about two hours at room temperature, or one hour in hot conditions the risk of foodborne illness increases significantly." In fact, the US Food Safety and Inspection Service also agrees: Bacteria multiply fastest between 4°C and 60°C (40°F–140°F), often doubling in as little as 20 minutes.

That's especially relevant during the UAE summer, when outdoor temperatures routinely exceed 40°C. According to Elhourani, standard food safety advice becomes even more rigid in extreme heat. "Food should not be left for more than two hours and if temperatures exceeds 33°C it is recommended to reduce holding time from two hours to one hour."

The biggest food safety mistakes at barbecues, picnics, buffets, and family gatherings are leaving food out at room temperature for too long, failing to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold, cross-contamination between raw and cooked foods, cooling leftovers too slowly, transporting food without proper cooling, and assuming food is safe because it looks or smells normal. In reality, harmful bacteria can grow rapidly without changing the food's appearance, smell, or taste...
How long can rice, meat and dairy stay out in UAE summer? Food poisoning risks and safe storage rules
Ruba Elhourani Clinical Dietician and Head of Nutrition Department

Which foods become risky the fastest?

Not every food spoils at the same rate. Moist, protein-rich foods are among the biggest concerns because bacteria thrive in them.

Elhourani says cooked, moist and perishable foods should never be left sitting out for long, particularly:

  • Rice

  • Meat and poultry

  • Seafood

  • Eggs

  • Dairy products

  • Cooked pasta

  • Cooked vegetables

How long can rice, meat and dairy stay out in UAE summer?

The answer is shorter than many people realise. Cooked, moist and perishable foods should generally not be left at room temperature for more than two hours, and when temperatures are very high, that window can drop to one hour.

Rice: Cooked rice can become risky if left out for too long because it may contain Bacillus cereus spores that survive cooking. When rice remains at warm temperatures, these bacteria can multiply and produce toxins. In normal conditions, cooked rice should not be left out for more than two hours, and in very hot weather, the safer limit is one hour, as Dr Unni Rajsekaran Nair, Consultant in Internal Medicine points out. A study published in Foodborne Pathogens and Disease found that when cooked rice was stored at warmer temperatures, Bacillus cereus could grow and produce toxins that may not be eliminated simply by reheating.

Meat and poultry: Foods such as cooked chicken, meat and seafood are particularly vulnerable because they are moist and rich in nutrients that allow bacteria to grow quickly. They should not be left out for more than two hours, or one hour in temperatures above 32–33°C.

Dairy products: Milk, yoghurt, cream-based dishes and other dairy foods also require careful temperature control. They should be refrigerated promptly and not left sitting out beyond the two-hour limit, or one hour in extreme heat.

Nevertheless, knowing the time limit is only half the battle. During UAE summers, many food safety mistakes happen not because people ignore the rules, but because food is left out longer than expected, during family gatherings, barbecues, picnics or while waiting for everyone to sit down and eat.

The biggest mistakes people make at gatherings

Summer barbecues, Eid lunches, picnics and buffets create ideal conditions for food safety mistakes. According to Elhourani, some of the most common include:

  • Leaving food out at room temperature for too long

  • Failing to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold

  • Cross-contamination between raw and cooked foods

  • Cooling leftovers too slowly

  • Transporting food without proper cooling

  • Assuming food is safe because it still looks or smells fine

In reality, harmful bacteria can grow rapidly without changing the food's appearance, smell, or taste.

Dr Nair adds that people also commonly reuse the same utensils for raw and cooked foods or overlook hand hygiene during food preparation. At barbecues, undercooked meat and seafood present another avoidable risk.

And no, reheating does not save the day

Many people believe that simply reheating leftovers solves the problem. Experts say that's only partly true. As Elhourani explains, reheating can kill many bacteria, but some, produce toxins while the food sits in the danger zone. "Certain toxins remain dangerous even after the food is heated thoroughly."

Dr Nair's advice: "If food has been left out for an extended period, especially in warm conditions, the safest option is usually to discard it rather than take a chance."

So, when in doubt, throw it out.

How heat affects digestion

While improperly stored food is a major concern, the UAE's extreme heat can also upset the digestive system in another way: dehydration.

"Adequate intake of water is needed for the digestive process, beginning with production of saliva in the mouth and digestive enzymes in the stomach and intestines," says Dr Nair.

He explains that inadequate hydration can slow digestion, leading to bloating, constipation, reflux and stomach discomfort. During the summer, staying hydrated is just as important as practising good food safety to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal problems.

As a general rule, perishable foods should not be left at room temperature for extended periods, especially during hot weather. Keeping food chilled until it is needed, using insulated coolers when outdoors, and serving smaller portions that can be replenished are simple steps that can significantly reduce the risk of foodborne illness....
How long can rice, meat and dairy stay out in UAE summer? Food poisoning risks and safe storage rules
Dr. Unni Rajasekharan Nair Consultant Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital

Warning signs you shouldn't ignore

Food poisoning symptoms can appear within hours, or even days, depending on the bacteria or toxins involved. Watch for:

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Diarrhoea

  • Stomach cramps

  • Fever

  • Headache

  • Weakness

  • Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth, dizziness and reduced urination

Certain people are more vulnerable to severe illness, including:

  • Infants and young children

  • Older adults

  • Pregnant women

  • People with weakened immune systems

  • Those living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, kidney disease or liver disease

Dr Nair says mild cases often improve with rest and oral rehydration, but medical attention is needed if symptoms worsen. Seek urgent care if you experience:

  • Persistent or severe abdominal pain

  • Frequent vomiting that prevents drinking fluids

  • Weakness, confusion, dizziness or fainting

  • Not passing urine for several hours

  • Any fever

  • Blood in vomit or stool

Simple habits that make a big difference

Food safety in UAE summers isn't complicated. It comes down to consistency. Experts recommend:

  • Refrigerate leftovers promptly

  • Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold

  • Use insulated coolers with ice packs when travelling or picnicking

  • Avoid leaving cooked food sitting in direct sunlight

  • Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling food

  • If possible, use a food thermometer to ensure meat reaches a safe internal temperature

None of these habits require special equipment or expertise, just a bit of awareness on days when the heat makes shortcuts tempting. And if there's one rule experts want people to remember above all else, it's this: when in doubt about how long food has been sitting out in the UAE heat, don't taste it, don't smell it, just throw it away. A few dirhams of wasted food is a far better trade than a night in the ER.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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