Rice: Cooked rice can become risky if left out for too long because it may contain Bacillus cereus spores that survive cooking. When rice remains at warm temperatures, these bacteria can multiply and produce toxins. In normal conditions, cooked rice should not be left out for more than two hours, and in very hot weather, the safer limit is one hour, as Dr Unni Rajsekaran Nair, Consultant in Internal Medicine points out. A study published in Foodborne Pathogens and Disease found that when cooked rice was stored at warmer temperatures, Bacillus cereus could grow and produce toxins that may not be eliminated simply by reheating.