Extreme heat accelerates wear and tear across your vehicle
Twenty minutes shouldn’t matter too much, now would it? Dubai-based Kriti Kohli thought so too , until a quick trip to the bank served as a warning tale about leaving a car parked in the UAE heat. “It was so hot when I returned to the car,” she notes. “Worse, the stuffiness just leaves you more fatigued.”
There’s more to the discomfort, however. Apart from the stuffy cabin, a scorching steering wheel and hot seatbelts, the real damage occurs where you can’t see it.
The blistery truth: Extreme heat accelerates wear and tear across your vehicle. The car becomes vulnerable to weaker batteries, and the rubber hoses begin to perish. Moreover, electronics age faster and interior materials slowly break down the months of relentless exposure to higher temperatures and UV rays.
The key, experts say, is understanding what the heat is doing long before it leaves you stranded on the roadside.
The good news is that today's vehicles are built to operate in temperatures far higher than the weather outside. The bad news: It's often the supporting components, not the engine itself, that suffer first.
Sujit John, General Manager, Rapid Performance Auto Repairing LLC explains, "The key system doesn’t get affected; but in models with passive keyless entry or door codes entry, the sensitive electronics can deteriorate and cause malfunction.”
While drivers often assume the engine is under the greatest strain, mechanics say prolonged heat slowly ages the plastics, rubber and electrical components surrounding it.
So, when the summer grips the UAE, the temperatures routinely exceed 45 degrees. For cars parked under the sun, interiors quickly turn into greenhouses, with cabin temperatures soaring beyond 70°C, while the asphalt bakes tyres from below," says Gurmeet Singh, Managing Director of Axis Workshop. "Prolonged exposure to such extreme heat breaks a vehicle down at the molecular level."
That gradual deterioration is exactly what technicians see during routine servicing.
The rubber and plastic components age much faster in the heat, explains Athina Doyle, General Manager at I Service Any Car. The coolant hoses become brittle, O-rings start to harden, electrical connectors and plastic covers deteriorate, and before you know it you've got coolant or vacuum leaks that could have been picked up during a routine inspection.
Engine oil, coolant and transmission fluids are designed to perform under extreme heat and pressure, far above ambient temperatures. But, the connecting hoses and other rubber gaskets, washers, connectors etc. do get affected by constant heat and will wear out much faster, leading to leaks. It is important to get your vehicle checked to catch these leaks before they cause greater damage...
Many drivers are caught off guard when a battery suddenly dies after surviving months of summer. However, the damage has been brewing for a while.
John points to a basic principle many remember from school: Heat is a bad conductor of electricity, which means, the battery under extreme heat can’t discharge quickly enough, leading to delayed starting or even stalling, adds John. "Heat also affects a battery’s charge, discharge cycles, shortening its life."
He notes that a weak battery affects far more than starting the engine. At startup, modern vehicles do many electronic systems self-check and priming for start; a weak battery can affect the longevity of some of these electronics components, he notes.
Moreover, a common misconception: Cold weather is hard on batteries. Yet, heat is just as damaging, if not more. The extreme temperatures speed up the chemical reactions inside the battery, while causing the liquid electrolyte to evaporate, adds Singh.
You won’t notice the effects immediately, he says. A battery damaged in July may continue to start the car, as hot engines require less cranking power. But once temperatures begin to ease in autumn, the weakened battery often fails to generate enough power to turn the engine over.
From Doyle’s experience, workshops witness the same pattern every year. She adds that electric vehicles are not entirely immune either. "The same principle applies to electric vehicles. High temperatures can contribute to battery degradation over time, although EV batteries have sophisticated cooling systems to help manage this. If an EV battery does eventually need replacing, it's significantly more expensive than replacing a conventional 12-volt car battery."
Many drivers worry about engine oil or coolant "overheating", but mechanics say the reality is a little more nuanced. “Engine oil, coolant and transmission fluids are designed to perform under extreme heat and pressure, far above ambient temperatures," says John.
However, the connecting hoses and other rubber gaskets, washers, connectors, do get affected by constant heat and will wear out much faster, leading to leaks. It is important to get your vehicle checked to catch these leaks before they cause greater damage.
Singh explains that heat still gradually changes the performance of essential fluids over time. In the case of engine oil, the extreme heat lowers the oil's viscosity, making it thinner. If it becomes too thin, it cannot maintain the critical protective film between moving metal parts, increasing engine wear.
He says coolant systems work under enormous pressure during summer, brake fluid can lose effectiveness, if absorbed moisture boils, while heat also accelerates oxidation in transmission fluid, leading to rough gear changes and transmission slippage.
From the workshop floor, Doyle says the failures mechanics see usually involve ageing plastic reservoirs and rubber fittings. "The fluids themselves generally aren't the problem; they're designed to cope with very high temperatures."
As she says, what they see is the components that contain those fluids ageing much faster in the UAE heat.
As these parts deteriorate, they can develop leaks, even though the coolant, engine oil or transmission fluid is still doing exactly what it's supposed to do.
If a car is left parked for long periods, you can also develop flat spots on the tyres. Instead of being perfectly round, the tyre becomes slightly flattened where it's been sitting, which often causes a noticeable vibration when you first start driving. Sometimes the vibration disappears as the tyres warm up, but if the flat spot is severe or the tyres are already ageing, they may need replacing...
Tyres endure one of the harshest environments on the vehicle. While the air temperature may already exceed 45°C, the road surface can become significantly hotter.
The road temperatures can be almost 20 degrees higher than air temperatures due to sun exposure, says John. This heat softens the tyre’s rubber compound, stressing it further. "If a tyre is not in good condition, a tyre blowout may happen, which could lead to a major accident on highway speeds."
Furthermore, tyres face heat from both the air and the scorching asphalt beneath them. As temperatures climb, tyre pressure rises too, as Singh says. "As a rule of thumb, tyre pressure increases by roughly 1 PSI for every 5.5°C (10°F) rise in temperature."
Over time, heat strips rubber of the oils that keep it flexible. The continuous heat exposure strips the rubber compounds of their natural oils and polymers, making them brittle. This leads to structural cracking ('dry rot') and dramatically increases the risk of a high-speed blowout.
As a result, prolonged parking creates another issue many drivers don't consider. "If a car is left parked for long periods, you can also develop flat spots on the tyres. Instead of being perfectly round, the tyre becomes slightly flattened where it's been sitting, which often causes a noticeable vibration when you first start driving,” Doyle adds.
Modern vehicles are computers on wheels, and silicon does not tolerate extreme heat well.LCD screens can temporarily black out or suffer permanent pixel damage when cabin temperatures surpass their thermal limits. The plastic and rubber insulation coating electrical wires becomes brittle and cracks after repeated heat cycling. This exposes bare wires, leading to erratic sensor readings, blown fuses, or difficult-to-diagnose short circuits.Gurmeet Singh, Managing Director at Axis Workshop
Cars today are increasingly like computers on wheels, with everything from safety systems to infotainment relying on complex electronics. John points out that modern vehicles can contain anywhere between 70 and 200 sensors constantly communicating with the engine control unit. While these systems are designed to withstand harsh conditions, constant exposure to UAE summer heat accelerates ageing, causing components such as sensors, wiring and screens to deteriorate and potentially fail without warning.
The combination of UV rays and trapped heat gradually breaks down almost every interior surface. While the heat does damage interiors by causing warping and making it brittle, it is the direct exposure to sunlight through windscreens that cause greater damage.
Dashboard cracking, leather drying, plastic warping, adhesive failure, fading and sagging headliners are among the most common issues.
Singh explains the science behind the deterioration. "Ultraviolet (UV) rays combined with intense heat evaporate the plasticizers, the chemicals that keep plastic flexible. This causes dashboards to warp, fade, and crack."
Leather also loses moisture over time, while adhesives holding interior trim together can soften or dry out.
Doyle says owners of older cars often notice these changes first. "They start to degrade and break, roof linings start to peel and sag."
"For those of you that have BMW’s you may notice your door handles become quite sticky. This is because vulcanised rubber will perish in hot conditions."
While no vehicle is completely immune to the UAE's extreme summer temperatures, many heat-related failures can be prevented with regular checks. Experts say a few simple maintenance steps can help identify problems early, extend your vehicle's life and reduce the risk of a breakdown in the heat.
Check your battery health
Extreme temperatures can weaken batteries over time. Have your battery tested regularly, especially if it is ageing, as a weak battery can affect both starting ability and other electronic systems.
Inspect the cooling system
Check coolant levels, look for leaks, and inspect radiator hoses for cracks or signs of wear. Make sure the vehicle is using proper coolant—not just water—to help the engine cope with high temperatures.
Monitor your tyres
Check tyre pressure in the morning before driving, when temperatures are lower. Look out for cracks, bulges, signs of dry rot or uneven wear, and don't forget to check your spare tyre.
Keep an eye on fluids and leaks
Engine oil, coolant and transmission fluids are designed to handle high temperatures, but the components containing them can deteriorate in the heat. Regular inspections can catch leaks before they become serious problems.
Don't ignore your air-conditioning system
A weak AC system can place additional strain on the vehicle during summer. Check the cabin air filter and ensure the system is working efficiently before temperatures peak.
Protect your car's interior
Use a reflective windscreen sunshade whenever possible and avoid leaving your vehicle parked in direct sunlight for long periods. UV rays and heat can damage dashboards, leather, plastics and adhesives.
Pay attention to unusual signs
Drivers know their vehicles best. Strange noises, warning lights, vibrations or changes in performance should not be ignored—getting small issues checked early can prevent larger, more expensive repairs.
Never leave anyone inside a parked car
A vehicle's interior can become dangerously hot within minutes during UAE summers. Children, older adults and pets are especially vulnerable, and there is no safe amount of time to leave them unattended inside a parked vehicle.
The human body relies on sweating and blood circulation to regulate its temperature, but in such extreme conditions these cooling mechanisms are quickly overwhelmed. It is therefore never safe to leave a child, older adult, pet or anyone with reduced mobility inside a parked vehicle, even for what may seem like a brief errand. The safest approach is to ensure everyone leaves the vehicle whenever it is parked.
While summer can shorten the life of a vehicle, it can threaten human life in a matter of minutes.
Dr. Aliaa Adel, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, warns that temperatures inside parked vehicles rise far faster than many people realise. "Even with the windows slightly open, temperatures inside the vehicle can rise rapidly within just a few minutes, particularly during the UAE summer when outdoor temperatures are already extremely high."
As the body struggles to cool itself, dehydration quickly follows.If the body is unable to reduce the core temperature, heat exhaustion can develop. This could culminate in heatstroke, which is a medical emergency that leads to confusion, seizures, organ damage and can even become fatal, if treatment is delayed.
Children, older adults and pets are especially vulnerable because they cannot regulate body temperature as efficiently.
Her advice is unequivocal. "In extreme heat, there is no truly safe amount of time to leave a child, older adult, vulnerable person or pet alone in a parked car."
The simplest and safest message is to always take everyone with you whenever you leave the vehicle, regardless of how brief the stop may seem.