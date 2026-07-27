Doctors warn that heat stress develops when the body is unable to cool itself
Health authorities in the UAE are stepping up awareness campaigns and preventive programmes to protect residents from heat stress as temperatures continue to rise during the summer months.
The Emirates Health Services (EHS) said it is expanding free medical consultations, health screenings and awareness initiatives to help reduce heat-related illnesses, particularly among outdoor workers, older adults, children and people with chronic diseases.
Doctors warn that heat stress develops when the body is unable to cool itself after losing large amounts of fluids and salts through sweating. If left untreated, it can progress to heatstroke, a medical emergency that can lead to serious complications.
Early symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, headaches, nausea, heavy sweating and muscle cramps. More severe cases can cause high body temperature, confusion and the inability to sweat, requiring immediate medical attention.
As part of its summer campaign, EHS is conducting awareness programmes at hospitals and health centres, offering free medical advice and health checks for people at higher risk, while also sharing safety tips through digital platforms and social media.
The initiative also focuses on improving the readiness of healthcare workers to respond to heat-related emergencies and encouraging people to stay hydrated and maintain a healthy diet during the hotter months.
Outdoor workers remain one of the main groups targeted by the campaign, with health officials stressing the importance of following the annual midday work ban, taking regular rest breaks, drinking enough water and wearing suitable clothing while working outdoors.
Older adults, children and people living with conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure are also more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Health experts encourage families to ensure these groups stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Abdulla Kazim, Quality Consultant at Response Plus Medical, said people should not wait until they feel thirsty before drinking water.
“Thirst is already a sign that your body is becoming dehydrated. Workers should drink water regularly throughout the day rather than waiting until they feel thirsty,” he said.
He also advised people working outdoors to eat lighter meals, get enough sleep and gradually adapt to working in hot conditions, especially after returning from leave.
Dr Kazim said workers and supervisors should also pay attention to subtle changes in behaviour, such as poor concentration, irritability or unusual tiredness, as these may be early signs of heat stress.
He added that light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing can help the body stay cool, while people taking medication for conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure should speak to their healthcare provider about working in extreme heat.
For those carrying out prolonged physical activity outdoors, replacing electrolytes lost through heavy sweating alongside drinking enough water can also help reduce the risk of heat-related illness, he said.