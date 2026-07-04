Heat stroke in UAE summer: How to stay safe with simple precautions, quick remedies

Doctors share early signs, remedies, tips to prevent heat stroke during UAE's hottest days
Dubai: In the UAE’s intense summer heat, what starts as simple fatigue outdoors can quickly escalate into a life-threatening emergency. Doctors have warned that heat stroke is not just a severe form of heat exhaustion, but a condition that can develop rapidly once the body’s cooling system fails with the brain often affected first.
Medical experts have revealed that the most critical warning sign is not sweating or thirst, but a sudden change in mental state.
Dr. Ahmed Sharafeldin, consultant interventional cardiologist at RAK Hospital, has noted that heat exhaustion is the body’s early warning stage, where patients typically experience heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache but remain alert and responsive.
However, he has warned that the situation becomes dangerous when mental function changes.
“The single most reliable warning sign is a change in mental status, confusion, slurred speech, agitation or fainting,” Sharafeldin told Gulf News.
He has bared that heat stroke can progress extremely quickly once the body loses its ability to cool itself.
“Heat stroke can develop within 10 to 15 minutes once the body's cooling mechanism fails, so it should never be assumed to be ‘just exhaustion’ if someone stops making sense or collapses.”
Sharafeldin has stressed that immediate action is essential. The person should be moved to shade or an air-conditioned space, emergency services should be called if confusion or collapse occurs, and cooling must begin immediately using cold water immersion where possible or ice packs and wet cloths on the neck, armpits, and groin.
“Do not give fluids by mouth if the person is confused or not fully alert, there is a risk of choking. Stay with them. Heat stroke can worsen quickly even after initial cooling, so continue monitoring until paramedics arrive.”
On the other hand, Dr. Joseph Youssef, specialist internal medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, has mentioned that heat-related illness exists on a spectrum and early recognition is key to preventing complications.
Heat exhaustion presents with heavy sweating, thirst, dizziness, weakness, cramps, nausea, and clammy skin, while the person usually remains alert. Heat stroke, however, occurs when the body’s temperature regulation system fails, leading to confusion, disorientation, difficulty speaking, loss of coordination, fainting, or seizures.
“Anyone displaying changes in behaviour, confusion, or reduced consciousness after being in the heat should be treated as a medical emergency,” shared Youssef.
While waiting for help, he has advised moving the person to a cool place, removing excess clothing, and starting active cooling using water, fanning, and cold packs on key areas of the body. If the person is conscious and able to swallow safely, small sips of water may be allowed, but nothing should be given if there is confusion or unconsciousness.
“If the person becomes unconscious but is breathing normally, place them in the recovery position until medical assistance arrives. Rapid cooling and prompt medical attention are essential, as every minute counts in reducing the risk of long-term complications.”
For his part, Dr. Javeed Ashfaque, specialist internal medicine at Prime Medical Centre, has stressed that the UAE’s extreme summer temperatures significantly increase the risk of heat-related illness, particularly among outdoor workers, athletes, and vulnerable groups.
Early signs of heat exhaustion include sweating, fatigue, dizziness, cramps, and nausea, but he has warned that these symptoms can escalate quickly if ignored.
“Confusion, collapse, seizures, or unconsciousness should always be treated as a medical emergency requiring immediate hospital care,” stated Ashfaque.
He has emphasised that prevention is the most effective strategy. Residents have been urged to drink water regularly before feeling thirsty, avoid outdoor exposure during peak heat hours, and wear light, breathable clothing.
Moreover, Ashfaque has recommended regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces, particularly for outdoor workers.
Meanwhile, Dr. Neet Lakhani, specialist internal medicine at Aster Clinic, has pointed out that heat-related illness typically begins with heat cramps and progresses to heat exhaustion before reaching heat stroke if untreated.
“Heat stroke is the most dangerous stage of heat-related illness where the body's temperature rises dangerously high above 40° C potentially causing organ damage and even death,” explained Lakhani.
Confusion, seizures, and altered mental state have been major warning signs that require urgent action. Immediate first aid includes moving the person to shade, removing excess clothing, and rapidly cooling the body using water, ice packs, or wet cloths while waiting for emergency help.
Doctors across the UAE have encouraged residents to treat heat stroke as a medical emergency that can escalate within minutes. They have underscored that confusion, collapse, or seizures after heat exposure should never be ignored.
With temperatures rising, they say simple measures such as regular hydration, avoiding peak heat hours, wearing appropriate clothing, and responding quickly to early symptoms can prevent most cases and save lives.