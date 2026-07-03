A refreshing act of kindness: Al Freej Fridge returns for its third edition

Community campaign aims to distribute two million cold refreshments to workers this summer
Dubai: A simple bottle of cold water or an ice cream can make all the difference on a hot summer day. With that spirit of kindness at its heart, Ferjan Dubai has officially launched the third edition of the Al Freej Fridge humanitarian community campaign on July 3 at Al Khawaneej Majlis.
Supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and held in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE Food Bank, the campaign aims to distribute two million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to workers across Dubai throughout the summer.
The launch has brought together government representatives, community partners, volunteers, and residents, who joined hands to distribute refreshments to workers, marking the beginning of this year's campaign.
Alia Al Shamlan, director of Ferjan Dubai, has noted that this year's edition will continue with the target of distributing two million refreshments while expanding opportunities for community participation.
She has bared that organisers are looking to increase volunteer participation to 200 and welcome more collaborations with government entities, organisations, and community members.
Portable fridges will also be provided, enabling volunteers to stock them with refreshments and distribute them to workers across the emirate.
“Even if people think it's just ice cream or it's just water, it actually makes a difference. We try our best to empathise with what they do and, as much as possible, we show them that we feel what they are feeling,” Al Shamlan told Gulf News.
She has mentioned that the initiative continues to grow because of community support.
“To our volunteers, thank you for your efforts. This is creating a domino effect for more support.”
As temperatures continue to rise, Al Freej Fridge has eyed to provide workers with easy access to cold refreshments while recognising the vital role they play in the city's development.
Ibrahim Al Balooshi, director of sustainability and partnerships at MBRGI, has highlighted that this year's campaign is expanding both its volunteer network and distribution points to reach more workers.
“We want to increase the number of volunteers and partners. There are so many locations still to distribute,” shared Al Balooshi.
Moreover, he has pointed out that the initiative wants to instil a culture of volunteerism while reminding workers that their efforts are valued.
“You are not alone. Everyone is a partner in this society and we appreciate the labourers and the wider community.”
Addressing workers directly, Al Balooshi said, “Thank you for working hard during this hot weather and for making the city beautiful and clean. This is a small token of appreciation.”
Volunteers have played a leading role during the launch event, helping distribute refreshments and welcoming workers with smiles and words of appreciation.
Afra Othman Alshehhi has revealed that she decided to volunteer after being encouraged by her parents, who always motivated her to try new experiences and give back to the community.
“Whenever you see an opportunity, take it because you'll learn a lot from those experiences,” advised Alshehhi.
On the other hand, Fatema Jamal Bukhalaf has emphasised that volunteering gave her a sense of pride.
“It will help our community and it would even make ourselves proud that we are trying our best,” stated Bukhalaf, urging others to volunteer to gain new experiences and contribute to society.
For her part, Noora Aljassasi, who has been volunteering since primary school, has expressed how happy she is to be involved once again and pushed others not to hesitate to participate in charitable work.
Workers receiving the refreshments have underscored that the initiative offered welcome relief during the summer heat.
Driver Noor Salam has thanked volunteers “for your respect and for giving me water and ice cream during this much heat.”
Similarly, engineer Alaa Alsaleh has relayed her gratitude saying, “Thank you for this initiative.”
For purchase manager Dania Amro, the refreshments have been especially appreciated during the hot weather.
“The initiative is very good. With the hot weather, the cold ice cream and juice really help. Thank you.”
Now in its third edition, Al Freej Fridge has become one of Dubai's seasonal community initiatives, reinforcing the values of compassion, solidarity, and collective action.
As distribution efforts continue until September 3, organisers hope the campaign will not only provide relief from the heat but also remind workers that their contributions are recognised, valued, and appreciated.