The new digital platform is designed to organise and regulate home gardening and landscaping services across the emirate. It will connect residents with qualified and licensed professionals while ensuring companies and workers meet the required legal and safety standards.

Called 'Al Freej Gardener', the initiative has been launched by Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai, in partnership with Careem. The service is expected to go live in September.

Dubai residents will soon be able to book licensed gardeners and landscaping experts through the Careem app as part of a new government-backed initiative aimed at making home gardening services safer, more reliable and easier to access.

Officials say the initiative will improve the quality of gardening services, strengthen security in residential neighbourhoods and help maintain Dubai's green spaces through sustainable gardening practices.

The initiative was formally launched after senior officials from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and GDRFA Dubai signed a memorandum of cooperation to support its rollout. The signing was witnessed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai; and Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

Residents will be able to book a range of services through a single platform, including home garden design, routine maintenance, irrigation system installation and repairs, as well as agricultural consultancy. The services will be provided by approved specialist companies offering tailored packages to suit different needs.

Dubai Municipality will lead the project and coordinate with other government entities to ensure residents have access to trusted gardening professionals. It will also organise awareness programmes and training sessions to encourage environmentally responsible gardening and sustainable landscaping.

The agreement sets out how the three government entities and Careem will work together to oversee the platform, regulate the sector and improve service standards. It also includes cooperation on training, knowledge sharing and monitoring projects linked to the initiative.

Major General Dr Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said clear regulations are essential for the success of community services. He added that the authority will support the initiative by providing guidance on visa and permit requirements and promoting compliance with employment rules.

Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to working with private sector partners to improve community services and enhance residents' quality of life.

Only service providers that meet Dubai's licensing and regulatory requirements will be allowed to join the platform. Officials said this will help residents identify trusted professionals while discouraging unregulated operators.

Careem will develop and operate the digital platform while managing the registration and onboarding of approved gardening companies. It will also work with partner companies to provide residents with a smooth and reliable booking experience.

Meanwhile, GDRFA Dubai will provide guidance on visa and work permit requirements for gardening professionals. The authority will also help raise awareness about legal employment procedures to ensure service providers comply with the rules.

Dubai Police will carry out awareness campaigns in residential communities to educate residents and service providers about safety measures and best practices. The force said the initiative will help create a safer environment by ensuring gardening services are delivered through approved and regulated channels.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO of Careem, said the partnership supports the company's goal of making everyday services simpler and more accessible. Working alongside its partner Justlife, Careem aims to provide residents with dependable gardening services while helping raise safety and service standards across Dubai.

Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said the initiative combines public service with community needs by giving residents easier access to licensed gardening professionals while raising standards across the sector.

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