‘JUST&T MARRIED!’: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are officially married!

Pop royalty tie the knot in star-studded New York ‘royal wedding’ spectacle
US pop queen Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce officially married Friday at a lavish wedding that drew a galaxy of fashion-draped A-list celebrities in New York, sealing a union that has triggered frenzied global attention.
Excitement has swirled around America's "royal wedding," which is happening on the United States' 250th birthday weekend amid a record-breaking heat wave, a near-total news blackout and a security lockdown of the kind typically reserved for heads of state.
The anticipation was even greater as Swift and Kelce made no public announcements about their wedding plans at storied Madison Square Garden - and reportedly insisted guests sign non-disclosure agreements.
But the singer's longstanding publicist Tree Paine broke the silence late Friday as she detailed a luxurious and intimate ceremony - without saying exactly when the pair wed.
"Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis's Best Man," she said in a statement.
"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," Paine added.
She said the couple's wedding looks were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, while their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewelry.
Shortly before the announcement, a giant screen outside the Garden showed the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" - T&T for Taylor and Travis.
Ahead of Friday's bumper event, a crowd of Swifties - as the megastar's fans are known - cheered and sang her songs outside the arena as a line of black SUVs dropped off guests.
"I grew up with her music and I'm really excited to get to be in New York today for her wedding day," Mayan Menahem, 31, told AFP in Manhattan.
Some 1,000 guests, reportedly banned from carrying phones, were expected to attend the secretive wedding.
Stars heading to the venue included model Gigi Hadid, actors Hugh Grant, Bradley Cooper and Dakota Johnson, and pop figures Benson Boone and Camila Cabello.
Frenzied reporting has included unidentified sources telling New York Post gossip column Page Six that the billionaire artist and three-time Super Bowl champion had already tied the knot in front of "a tiny group of loved ones."
The Empire State Building said it would have a "light blue sparkle" to celebrate the wedding.
The main event came after an initial rehearsal dinner late Thursday for 100 invitees at Madison Square Garden.
Entertainment outlets said Swift and Kelce gave guests black velvet boxes etched with the couple's initials, apparently containing a champagne flute adorned with diamonds.
Friday's party reportedly kicked off with mid-afternoon cocktails, before a reception going late into the night.
Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw were to perform, while Ed Sheeran was also rumored to be among those taking the stage, according to Page Six.
By midday, police had closed off streets surrounding the Garden, where journalists have been sniffing out clues - such as the arrival of trucks with deliveries of donuts and lobster.
Meanwhile, Swifties have flocked to Big Apple locations mentioned in their idol's lyrics, including the Bus Stop Cafe in the West Village.
"She is the biggest thing in America - like, she is our royalty, she is our queen, she is everything," said Alyssa Heinen, 24, from Manhattan. "It feels like a royal wedding to us."
Ahead of the big day, Swift's spokesperson said the couple were donating $26 million to various US charities, including in New York and Kansas City.
Swift's marriage to Kelce comes after a string of high-profile failed relationships - including with British actor Joe Alwyn, and singers John Mayer and Harry Styles - which became fodder for her songs.
She revealed her engagement to the hulking, bearded Kelce last August in an Instagram post announcing that "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The 14-time Grammy winner is coming off a banner year with the success of her album "The Life of a Showgirl," induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a new song on the "Toy Story 5" soundtrack.
Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has signed on for a 14th season in the National Football League. He is also a co-host of the popular "New Heights" podcast alongside his brother Jason.