How much could Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding really cost? The multi-million-dollar price tag

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to get married on Friday
Haters going to hate hate hate, but Taylor Swift’s financial 'era' has entered a new milestone. With a net worth over $2 billion, her wedding to Travis Kelce isn't going to be an ordinary one.
Reports suggesting a high-profile celebration at Madison Square Garden have prompted industry estimates running into the multi-million-dollar range. Luxury wedding planners speaking to CNN have placed potential costs anywhere between $10 million and $20 million, depending on production scale and design ambition.
And that scale begins to make more sense when viewed against the backdrop of Swift’s broader success, built largely through songwriting royalties, global touring power, and long-term catalogue value rather than traditional brand ventures. From the Eras Tour to her 2025 release The Life of a Showgirl, her commercial reach has turned into a “long live” level of cultural and financial momentum.
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According to reports, Madison Square Garden may be preparing to host a two-day private event linked to the couple, including a smaller rehearsal gathering on Thursday followed by a larger celebration on Friday. Some reports also claim that relevant permits have been filed for activity in the surrounding area, though this has not been independently confirmed.
There is also growing speculation about entertainment being part of the event, with names such as Stevie Nicks mentioned in circulation, though no performers have been officially announced.
The idea of Madison Square Garden, one of the world’s most recognisable sports and entertainment venues, being transformed for a private ceremony has added to the intrigue. If accurate, it would mark a significant departure from traditional wedding settings, requiring large-scale production to convert an arena environment into a more intimate space.
Similarly, TODAY.com spoke with luxury wedding planners and event experts who have experience organising high-end celebrations and large-scale nuptials to better understand what a Madison Square Garden wedding could realistically cost. While an exact figure is difficult to determine without details such as guest count, production design, and overall scale, most experts agree the budget would be substantial.
“You’re not getting out alive for under $15 million to $25 million,” said Alyssa Pettinato, founder of New York-based luxury wedding planning and event design firm Alinato Events.
Pettinato noted that even at the lower end of that range, an event of this scale would require extensive production work, from venue transformation and lighting design to security and logistics, placing it firmly in the ultra-luxury category of celebrity weddings.
Industry estimates suggest that staging an event of this magnitude at MSG would involve substantial logistical and financial investment. One luxury wedding planner, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, estimated that a high-end wedding at Madison Square Garden could cost between $15 million and $20 million. Another planner, Jason Rhee, offered a lower estimate, suggesting the event could still run to around $10 million.
Apart from venue booking, costs would likely include extensive lighting design, staging, security coordination, and temporary infrastructure to accommodate guests.
Lighting and production alone in a venue of this size are often cited as major expenses, potentially reaching into the high six-figure or seven-figure range depending on complexity. Floral design and interior transformation would also require large-scale installation work to soften the arena’s structure and create a more ceremonial atmosphere.
Given the scale of the venue, additional facilities and guest services would also need to be built or significantly upgraded for a private event of this nature.
Ashley Smith, owner and creative director of luxury planning and design firm Ashley Smith Events, told Today.com. that a venue of Madison Square Garden’s scale would not simply be booked for a single ceremony day. Instead, couples typically need access for several days before and after the event to allow for full setup, transformation, and breakdown. Additional insurance requirements are also usually part of the package, she adds.
Smith explained that large-scale venues like MSG operate with established networks of preferred vendors, alongside unionised teams responsible for staging, lighting, and production. If a couple chooses to bring in their own creative team, they would often need to cover additional buyout costs for those in-house services.
Both Smith and Alyssa Pettinato of Alinato Events estimate that single-day rental fees for the arena can start at around $1 million to $2 million. When extended across multiple days of setup and execution, the venue cost alone could rise significantly, with some estimates reaching $8 million to $10 million before production expenses are even factored in.