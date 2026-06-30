Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans: 1200-guest list, digital invites, NDAs and tight secrecy

The couple had announced their engagement last September
Fans can’t seem to let go of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding plans, with Madison Square Garden now doing most of the heavy lifting in a wave of speculation.
While there has been no official confirmation of a venue or date, multiple reports and fan speculation suggest that preparations could be underway for a private, large-scale event.
According to circulating claims, guests may have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements and receive digital invitations, with the aim of keeping details of the event confidential.
Swift and Kelce confirmed their engagement on August 26, 2025, with a now-viral social media post that read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Since then, public fascination with their wedding plans has shown no signs of slowing down.
More recently, attention has turned to Madison Square Garden in New York, after reports and online speculation pointed to possible logistical activity around the venue. These include unconfirmed claims of scheduling gaps and temporary road closure permits in parts of Manhattan over the holiday weekend, though no official link to a wedding has been established.
According to NBC News, citing a source familiar with the situation who is reportedly among the invitees, the guest list could include around 1,100 people if the event goes ahead as speculated. The figures have not been independently verified.
Other reports have also suggested that invitations may have been sent digitally and could include confidentiality agreements, although no details have been confirmed publicly.
Attention has also turned to Rock Lititz in Pennsylvania, after The New York Times reported that members of Swift’s production team were seen at the facility, which is commonly used for large-scale concert and stage production planning.
NBC News has also reported that a source indicated preparations could be linked to a major private event during the July 2–4 weekend, although this has not been confirmed.
If the reported details are accurate, the wedding is believed to be planned for July 3 at Madison Square Garden, with guest estimates ranging between 1,100 and 1,200 people. The venue is one Swift has performed at several times during her career.
Security and privacy are expected to be key considerations, with reports suggesting that controlled access points and discreet transport arrangements could be in place to limit public visibility.
Names circulating online as potential guests include Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Suki Waterhouse, Benson Boone, and members of the Haim family.