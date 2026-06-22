Is a Taylor Swift wedding invite bringing Blake Lively back into the circle? Here's the truth

The two had a fallout after Lively's case with Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift may be steering things back on track with Blake Lively, with reports suggesting a carefully timed invitation to her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce.
According to a Daily Mail report, Swift has reportedly reached out to Lively over the phone in what appears to be an effort to reopen lines of communication. The outreach is said to have included an invitation to her July 3 wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a move interpreted as a sign that reconciliation may no longer be off the table.
Sources describe the recent exchanges as tentative but positive, with the two said to be testing the waters after a difficult period. One insider suggested that Lively could be nearing a second chance in Swift’s inner circle, noting that conversations between them have remained informal as trust is slowly rebuilt. Another source added that Lively is reportedly keen to attend the wedding, with her public image said to be a factor in her desire not to be excluded from such a high-profile event.
However, not all reports align with that narrative. A separate update cited by Extra claims that talk of a reconciliation call between Swift and Lively is inaccurate, stating that rumours of them “clearing the air” following Lively’s legal issues involving Justin Baldoni are “way off,” with insiders confirming no such conversation took place.
Once considered one of Hollywood’s closest friendships, Swift and Lively’s bond is said to have cooled amid legal tensions connected to Lively’s film It Ends With Us and disputes involving co-star and director Justin Baldoni.
During the situation, Lively reportedly referred to Swift as one of her “dragons” and involved her in discussions around on-set disagreements. The issue escalated further when Baldoni’s legal team subpoenaed communications, bringing Swift into the wider dispute. Reports at the time suggested Swift was surprised to learn her name had been used in contexts she wasn’t aware of, leaving her feeling “exploited” by someone she had considered a close friend.
Additional reports also claimed Swift was unaware of a key meeting held at Lively’s New York penthouse, where script-related decisions were discussed, further deepening the sense of distance between them.
Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are expected to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, with guest lists reportedly ranging between 1,100 and 1,200 people. The venue itself holds personal significance for Swift, who has performed there multiple times throughout her career.
Given the scale and attention surrounding the event, security and privacy are being treated as top priorities. Plans reportedly include tinted transport buses, secured underground parking, and tightly controlled entry points to limit paparazzi exposure.
Among those expected on the guest list are Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Suki Waterhouse, Benson Boone, and members of the Haim family.