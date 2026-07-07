Why is Taylor Swift’s wedding dress still a mystery? The man behind her Dior gown finally breaks his silence

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on the July 4 weekend
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have managed to pull off one of the most secretive celebrity weddings of the year, but one person who knows exactly what went into the bride’s big fashion moment is finally spilling a few details, and no, he is not revealing the dress just yet.
Jonathan Anderson, the creative director behind Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, has opened up about designing Swift’s custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown, calling the experience much more than just another fashion assignment.
“It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends,” Anderson told WWD. “It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding.”
Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows in a private ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 3, shutting down most of NYC, with mystery surrounding her wedding dress.
Swift’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that both Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture ceremony looks created by Anderson in close collaboration with the couple.
“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom,” the statement announcing the couple’s marriage reads. “This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.”
The couple completed their wedding-day looks with custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Swift added Cartier jewellery to her bridal ensemble.
Dior also confirmed that the ceremony outfits were created inside the house’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris before congratulating the newlyweds.
The timing could not have been more dramatic. Just days after Swift’s wedding, Dior presented its Fall/Winter 2026–2027 Haute Couture collection during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday, July 6.
The runway featured several bridal-inspired designs — a detail that naturally sent Swift fans into detective mode, especially since the actual wedding gown remains under wraps.
The show came after an intense few days for Anderson. According to Puck News, the designer unveiled Dior’s latest menswear collection in Paris, travelled to New York to oversee the final touches on Swift and Kelce’s custom wedding looks, and then returned to France in time for the couture presentation.
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 with a joint Instagram post featuring photos from Kelce’s romantic garden proposal.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote alongside the photos.
Their wedding reportedly transformed Madison Square Garden into a whimsical secret garden. Guests entered through a peach-coloured entrance before arriving at a rose garden-inspired reception, while another section of the venue became a forest-like setting filled with towering trees, ferns and lush greenery.