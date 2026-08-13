Travis Kelce says his wedding to Taylor Swift at MSG was 'the best night of his life' despite the AC 'cooking'

Kelce calls secret MSG wedding with Swift ‘the best night of his life’
A month into married life, Travis Kelce is finally offering a few details about his wedding to Taylor Swift, though, true to Swift-Kelce form, most of the celebration remains firmly behind closed doors.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who married Swift on July 3 at New York's Madison Square Garden, described the intensely private event as "the best night of my life."
Speaking with reporters at the Chiefs' training camp in Missouri, Kelce said the location made the day even more meaningful, calling MSG a venue he'd dreamed of since childhood.
"It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there," he said.
By all accounts, the groom had the time of his life.
"It was a fun offseason, man. The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us," Kelce said. "It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration, but it's football, baby."
Swift and Kelce have not released official wedding photos, leaving fans to piece together the details from reports and celebrity sightings. The guest list, however, was hardly low-key — Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone, and model Gigi Hadid were reportedly among the attendees, with Adam Sandler said to have officiated.
Kelce also marked a smaller milestone during the same appearance, referring to Swift publicly as his "wife" for the first time. Discussing why he'd missed a New York Knicks playoff game last season, he explained simply: "My wife went when I was stuck in a minicamp, so I didn't get my opportunity to go then."
Kelce also thanked Madison Square Garden's ownership for helping the couple pull off a private event inside one of the world's most famous — and famously public — venues.
"I can't thank the owners of MSG enough for allowing us to get the opportunity to do that, knowing that we wanted a private event and everything, and it was perfect," he said.
Perfect, it seems, if a little warm, Kelce joked that the arena's air conditioning was "cooking," a nod to the heatwave gripping much of the US around the Independence Day weekend.
Despite the couple's efforts at discretion, the wedding still caused a stir across New York. Speculation had built for days beforehand, with some reports suggesting the pair had quietly married ahead of the main event. Then came the celebrity arrivals, the buzz outside the arena, and the giant screens lighting up Madison Square Garden.