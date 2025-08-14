When Taylor Swift fell in love with Travis Kelce: A whirlwind romance from a bracelet to million-dollar wedding

The couple are tying the knot today at Madison Square Garden
Taylor Swift's wedding day is finally here, and Swifties around the world are holding their breath.
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare to say "I do" at New York's Madison Square Garden, their whirlwind romance has become one of pop culture's defining love stories, captivating fans from the very first spark.
Before the couple exchange vows, here's a look back at the romance that brought them to this moment.
Sure, Travis may have been have had a crush on Swift since his teen years on YouTube, but it became a reality, when Travis attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City. A few weeks later, on his podcast, he admitted to his brother that he had tried to meet her afterwards.
His plan: Slip her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Unfortunately, the opportunity never came. A few months later, Kelce decided to make his intentions even clearer. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed he'd invited Swift to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium.
"I threw the ball in her court," he said. "I told her, 'I have seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.' We'll see what happens in the near future."
Taylor Swift revealed that she had fumbled a football question on her first date with Travis Kelce. “On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field,” She had shared. “and saw his brother standing five feet away from him on the field.”
Looking back, she realixed it was an “insane question” since the brothers were never on the field at the same time due to their positions. Seigt recalled how Travis “didn’t even look at me.”
“He was like, 'Actually, I'm on the offense and my brother is on the offense. I'm only on the field the same time as the defense,'” she explained, noting that he went on to teach her how the game worked. “I thought everyone was on there at the same time.”
Describing Travis as a “human exclamation point,” the she added that they bonded because “he could make me laugh so immediately.”
Nothing says 'official; like watching your beau play football… and grinning from ear to ear next to his mom. Swift’s debut as a Chiefs fan made headlines.
Swift brought her A-list crew, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sophie Turner—to watch Kelce play the Jets.
In December 2023, after being named Time magazine's Person of the Year, Taylor Swift finally spilled the tea on when the romance actually began, and it turns out fans had the timeline all wrong.
"It all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”
Swift and Kelce flexed their festival style: designer threads, baseball caps, and just a lot of joy.
By the summer of 2024, there was no hiding the romance, and Swift decided it was finally time to put it on the grid.
The singer gave fans the relationship milestone they'd been waiting for after her blockbuster Wembley Stadium shows in London. But before the Instagram post came the moment that broke the internet: Travis Kelce unexpectedly appeared on stage during the Eras Tour.
Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs star threw himself into the theatrical skit that precedes "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." He carried Swift across the stage, fussed over her with exaggerated flair and played the role so enthusiastically that the crowd erupted. Within minutes, clips of the surprise cameo were everywhere online.
Swift leaned into the excitement the next day, sharing photos and videos from the show on Instagram alongside the caption: "I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut."
The Instagram hard launch didn't stop there. Soon afterwards, Kelce popped up again in a backstage selfie Swift posted from Wembley, this time posing alongside Prince William, making it clear that the couple were no longer keeping their romance behind the scenes.
Swift returned to cheer Kelce on, this time with Ice Spice and the Haim sisters in tow.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post that instantly broke timelines. In the images, Kelce is seen on one knee as Swift flashes a diamond ring that was impossible to miss—but it was the caption that truly sealed the moment: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Shortly after, Kelce’s father shared a few more details about the proposal, offering a glimpse into how it all unfolded. Speaking to Cleveland’s News 5’s John Kosich, he revealed that Kelce popped the question in the garden of his Missouri home.
And now, the couple is all set to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden.