Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter arrive in NYC as phone ban kicks in

The Knicks are among the 1000 guests, to attend the ceremony
It's a love story, she said yes and the whole world is witness to it play out...in Madison Square Garden, no less.
According to Page Six, global pop superstar Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to tie the knot this Friday, night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans as noted by The Associated Press and TMZ. The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the official said.
And one particularly unexpected group of guests reportedly making the invite list: the NBA champion New York Knicks.
The members of New York's title-winning roster including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, are among more than 1,000 guests expected to attend the star-studded ceremony.
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As quoted by the Independent, the reported guest list adds an amusing sporting twist. While Swift has embraced New York's basketball success, Kelce's sporting loyalties lie elsewhere. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were knocked out of the playoffs by the Knicks during their championship run. Kelce was even spotted courtside during the series, enthusiastically supporting Cleveland—making the prospect of celebrating with the team that ended their season a fun bit of sporting irony.
Swift, meanwhile, has made no secret of enjoying the Knicks' playoff journey. Following one of the team's memorable Finals victories, she joked that the excitement had left her voice noticeably worse for wear.
Apart from the celebrity guest list, speculation continues to build around what could be one of the year's biggest entertainment events.
According to Page Six, security around Madison Square Garden has been significantly tightened ahead of the weekend, with strict measures reportedly in place for staff. New Yorkers have also claimed to have spotted elaborate wedding preparations arriving at the iconic venue, including decorative trees, extensive pink carpeting and large-scale catering deliveries.
Entertainment is expected to match the scale of the occasion. Reports suggest country star Tim McGraw and rock legend Stevie Nicks are set to perform during the holiday weekend festivities, while fellow musicians including Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter have reportedly already arrived in New York.
None of the reported wedding details have been confirmed by Swift or Kelce, so fans are treating the speculation with cautious excitement. But if the reports prove accurate, Madison Square Garden could soon add another unforgettable event to a venue already known for hosting some of sport and entertainment's biggest moments.
After all, it's not every day an NBA championship celebration is followed by what could be the celebrity wedding of the year.
Just before the big day, several close friends from the musical circle have arrived. Ed Sheeran was spotted enjoying a meal with Aaron Dessner at Saratoga Lake in upstate New York, and even posted a photo from the outing.
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter was also spotted grabbing pizza in the city. And as Hollywood outlets confirm, they're definitely on the guest list. Camila Cabello is also on the guest list. Moreover, Selena Gomez, Swift's closest friend, is in the city too
According to TMZ, staff working at Madison Square Garden have been instructed not to use or carry mobile phones while on duty during ongoing preparations at the venue.
Citing employees, the publication reports that the restriction is already in place for workers involved in setting up the space ahead of the reported high-profile event. While no official reason has been given, the move is widely believed to be part of tighter confidentiality measures designed to prevent any images or videos of the setup, décor, or guests from circulating online before the event takes place.
One employee told the outlet bluntly, “They can’t have their phones during the shift,” highlighting how strictly the rule is being enforced on-site.
The report also states that additional layers of security have been introduced for staff entering the venue. Workers are reportedly being issued wristbands and required to pass through extra security checkpoints before being allowed inside, pointing to an unusually controlled environment around the preparations.
Although details remain unconfirmed, the heightened secrecy has only added to growing speculation around what is expected to be a major celebrity gathering at the New York venue this weekend.
New Yorkers are being urged to rethink their outdoor plans as a heatwave is set to turn up the city’s thermostat just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday (June 30), mayor Zohran Mamdani advised residents to take the obvious but essential precautions as temperatures are expected to climb to around 100°F starting Thursday (July 2) and lasting through the holiday weekend.
His advice was :Stay indoors, stay hydrated, and if possible, stay somewhere with air conditioning. “We know that these temperatures are arriving during what should be a week of celebration, gathering and outdoor fun,” Mamdani said, pointing to a packed city calendar that includes Fourth of July events, World Cup screenings and other summer festivities. He noted that it was shaping up to be the hottest stretch the city has seen so far this year.
Naturally, with rumours swirling about a certain high-profile celebrity wedding reportedly taking place in the city during the same period, reporters couldn’t resist a follow-up question.
Mamdani kept his response straightforward, but with a hint of humour: “My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool.”
Then, addressing the speculation more directly, he added with a smile, “If you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool. I think it’s a good example to set for the city at large.”