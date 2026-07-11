Swift foots six-figure bill for permits and police at high-security NYC wedding
Pop superstar Taylor Swift has paid more than $160,000 to cover permit fees and security-related costs for her wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, according to reports by the New York Post.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mamdani said the payment covered the permit and police response associated with the private event.
“Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event,” he said in remarks shared by C-SPAN.
He added that the permit was finalised only days before the event took place. When asked whether Swift would reimburse the city for police overtime costs, Mamdani said the permit fee covered the required expenses.
According to reports, the payment covered costs linked to police deployment, permits and other city services required for the high-profile celebration. Large private events that require public resources, such as street closures or additional police presence, are typically charged through permit fees.
The security operation reflected the heightened attention surrounding Swift, one of the world’s most recognisable entertainers, who has previously faced security concerns involving stalkers and threats.
Swift, 36, married NFL star Travis Kelce, 36, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan last week in a ceremony that attracted worldwide attention.
Media reports said the event included a smaller gathering of around 100 guests, followed by a larger reception attended by an estimated 1,000 family members, friends and associates.
The area surrounding the arena was secured during the celebrations, with police deployed and some streets closed as part of the security arrangements.
While the security payment has been confirmed, the total cost of the wedding remains unknown. Some US media reports have estimated the celebration could have cost around $15 million, including venue arrangements, decorations and other expenses.
The confirmation that Swift covered the permit costs ended speculation over whether New York taxpayers would be responsible for security expenses linked to one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings of the year.