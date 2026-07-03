Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding shuts NYC streets as security measures ramp up

Festivities began on July 2, with a private rehearsal dinner
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry today, Friday, July 3, 2026, in what is already being described as one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings in recent years.
The celebrations are taking place in New York, with parts of Manhattan experiencing significant security arrangements and temporary restrictions around the Madison Square Garden area.
According to the Associated Press (AP), the wedding ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 pm EST on Friday and continue until the early hours of Saturday. To ensure the event runs smoothly, several blocks in central Manhattan will remain closed over the busy holiday weekend. New York City’s permitting office approved an application for a “Special Event at MSG” on Wednesday.
Festivities began on Thursday, July 2, with a private rehearsal dinner attended by around 100 close friends and family. The evening reportedly ran from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm EST. Social media speculation also picked up after Selena Gomez shared a brief update that fans interpreted as hinting at her arrival for the pre-wedding celebrations.
For today’s main event, preparations have been underway since early morning, with vendors and security teams working to complete arrangements ahead of guest arrivals scheduled between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm EST. The ceremony itself is expected to begin at 5:00 pm EST, followed by a reception that could continue into the early hours of Saturday.
On July 3, several streets across central Manhattan are expected to be temporarily closed as preparations ramp up for the wedding. Set-up work is scheduled to continue until 2 pm, after which guests will begin arriving in a staggered window between 3 pm and 5 pm EST. The ceremony is slated to begin at 5 pm EST, with celebrations reportedly continuing until 4 am on Saturday.
As per the approved permit, crews have been working overnight to set up large-scale structures, including a “drive-through tent” and a separate entrance area designed to manage guest flow.
While details remain closely guarded, reports suggest the guest list includes several high-profile names from the worlds of music, film, and sports, including Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, and Selena Gomez. Harry Styles was invited, but is on tour at the moment.
Adding another layer of attention to the event, reports also indicate that the couple has made significant charitable contributions in the lead-up to the wedding. According to the Associated Press, donations totalling over $26 million (approximately Rs 223 crore) have been directed to a range of organisations, including food banks, children’s hospitals, and humanitarian causes across New York, Kansas City, and Rhode Island, as well as national organisations such as Feeding America, the ASPCA, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the wedding details, the scale of the event, its security arrangements, and the surrounding buzz have made it one of the most closely watched celebrity moments of the year.