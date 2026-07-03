Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding shuts NYC streets as security measures ramp up

Adding another layer of attention to the event, reports also indicate that the couple has made significant charitable contributions in the lead-up to the wedding. According to the Associated Press, donations totalling over $26 million (approximately Rs 223 crore) have been directed to a range of organisations, including food banks, children’s hospitals, and humanitarian causes across New York, Kansas City, and Rhode Island, as well as national organisations such as Feeding America, the ASPCA, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.