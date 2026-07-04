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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: From friendship bracelets to wedding rings

Pop icon and NFL star seal their headline-making romance at Madison Square Garden

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AP
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Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift will be getting married on July2-4 weekend.
Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift will be getting married on July2-4 weekend.
AP

What began with a simple friendship bracelet has now culminated in wedding rings. Taylor Swift, the global pop icon, and Travis Kelce, the NFL star, have officially tied the knot.

The couple, both 36, were married Friday at Madison Square Garden, according to Swift’s publicist. The announcement was made via the arena’s marquee, which read: “JUST MARRIED.”

Their relationship, which has unfolded over three years in the public eye, spans Super Bowl appearances, stadium tours, album rollouts and record-breaking global success.

Here is a look at the key moments in their journey together.

A friendship bracelet, undelivered

It all began in July 2023, when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On his podcast “New Heights”, he later admitted disappointment at not meeting Swift, saying he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me,” he joked, later adding that he “took it personal”.

From missed connection to stadium moment

By September, speculation grew that something had changed. Kelce revealed he had invited Swift to a Chiefs game, saying he had “thrown the ball in her court”.

Swift accepted, attending the Chiefs-Bears game and sitting alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Their exit from the stadium in Kelce’s classic car marked a symbolic turning point, as public appearances quickly followed.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs”

By late 2023, Swift was making subtle but public nods to Kelce during her performances, including lyric changes during her Argentina concert.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang, sending fans into a frenzy.

Soon after, the couple appeared increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, including at NFL playoff games where their relationship became a cultural talking point.

Super Bowl spotlight and global travel

The couple’s relationship reached new heights during the 2024 Super Bowl season.

Swift travelled across continents, moving from award shows in Los Angeles to concerts in Tokyo before arriving in Las Vegas for the big game.

Kelce called it “the best kind of chaos”, as the pair balanced global fame and sporting pressure across multiple time zones.

Public support and shared spotlight

As their relationship matured, both continued to support each other’s careers publicly.

Swift attended Chiefs games throughout the season, while Kelce joined her on tour stops across Europe and Australia, often making surprise appearances.

The relationship became one of the most visible crossovers between sport and music in recent years.

“Happiness and fun and magic”

Both have spoken openly about their admiration for one another.

Swift once described Kelce as bringing “happiness and fun and magic”, while Kelce said he was “proud” to support her career.

Their relationship became a recurring theme across interviews, podcasts and award show speeches.

“Just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend”

Kelce later described himself humorously as “just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend”, highlighting the casual tone they often used despite global attention.

Swift, meanwhile, continued to reference Kelce during major moments in her career, including award wins and tour milestones.

From podcast to partnership

The couple’s now-famous “New Heights” podcast appearance marked a turning point, where they openly discussed how their relationship began and evolved.

Swift credited the show for helping bring them together, calling the romance something she had “written songs about since I was a teenager”.

Kelce, in turn, praised Swift’s ability to energise stadiums and connect with audiences.

Engagement announcement

In August, the couple confirmed their engagement through a joint Instagram post.

Swift’s caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Details of the engagement remain private, but the announcement marked a new chapter in their public love story.

A wedding at Madison Square Garden

In an unexpected finale, the couple married at Madison Square Garden in New York during a private ceremony attended by close family and select guests.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated, while Swift’s brother served as her man of honor and Kelce’s brother Jason acted as best man.

Swift wore custom Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, paired with Christian Louboutin footwear and Cartier jewellery, according to her publicist.

The venue’s marquee message — “JUST MARRIED” — sealed one of pop culture’s most followed modern love stories.

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