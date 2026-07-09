Justin Baldoni, his wife break silence on ‘trauma’ after Blake Lively legal fight: ‘Facts spoke for themselves’

"We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say. Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.” “This feels like the moment. There’s so much to say,” Emily added.