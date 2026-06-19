He asked the court to dissolve the marriage on grounds of harm and to relieve him of all financial obligations arising from the divorce, including the deferred dowry and other entitlements typically awarded to a wife upon dissolution of marriage.

The judgment came in a contentious family dispute in which a husband petitioned for divorce, alleging that his wife had caused him harm, neglected him and their three children, sent abusive text messages, and refused to resume married life despite a prior court order requiring her to return to the marital home.

Dubai: The Court of Cassation has ruled that a husband who proves serious marital harm may be exempt from paying certain divorce-related financial entitlements, such as waiting-period maintenance and compensation, but remains legally obligated to pay the deferred dowry unless it has already been settled or expressly waived.

In its reasoning, the court stressed that the applicable law is determined by the date of the events in dispute, not the date of the judgment. It found that the lower courts had correctly applied the earlier personal status law, as the facts of the case occurred before the new legislation came into force.

The wife subsequently challenged the decision before the Court of Cassation, arguing that the lower courts had misapplied the law and that there was no sufficient legal basis to deprive her of her financial rights arising from the dissolution of marriage.

However, the Court of Appeal later partially amended that ruling. It upheld the divorce and confirmed that the husband was exempt from paying waiting-period maintenance and compensation, but ruled that he remained obligated to pay the deferred dowry.

At first instance, the lower court granted the divorce and accepted the husband’s argument that he had been subjected to harm. It exempted him from paying the wife’s deferred dowry, waiting-period maintenance, and divorce compensation , while also ordering the wife to pay legal costs.

“It is not enough for one spouse to say the marriage has become impossible,” he said. “The court will examine the conduct, the correspondence between the parties, and the outcome of reconciliation efforts before deciding whether the legal threshold has been met.”

“Family courts will look at the source of each right,” Dr Elhais said. “Some claims depend on the circumstances of the divorce, while others continue to stand because they were agreed under the marriage contract.”

As a result, the husband succeeded only in part before the higher courts. While he was relieved of certain post-divorce financial obligations linked to the divorce itself, he remained liable for the deferred dowry, as there was no evidence that it had been paid or formally waived.

It ruled that where a wife is found responsible for serious harm leading to the breakdown of the marriage, the husband may be exempt from paying waiting-period maintenance and compensation. However, the court emphasised that the deferred dowry is a separate contractual obligation and does not lapse solely on the basis of fault in the breakdown of the relationship.

The court found that this legal threshold had been satisfied in the present case, pointing to evidence of abusive messages sent by the wife, her refusal to return to the marital home, and her non-compliance with a prior court-issued “obedience” judgment.

The court also reaffirmed that a husband may seek divorce on grounds of harm, but only where the conduct complained of is of such severity that it renders marital life impossible.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.