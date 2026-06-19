Top court separates divorce-linked payments from marriage contract duties
Dubai: The Court of Cassation has ruled that a husband who proves serious marital harm may be exempt from paying certain divorce-related financial entitlements, such as waiting-period maintenance and compensation, but remains legally obligated to pay the deferred dowry unless it has already been settled or expressly waived.
The judgment came in a contentious family dispute in which a husband petitioned for divorce, alleging that his wife had caused him harm, neglected him and their three children, sent abusive text messages, and refused to resume married life despite a prior court order requiring her to return to the marital home.
He asked the court to dissolve the marriage on grounds of harm and to relieve him of all financial obligations arising from the divorce, including the deferred dowry and other entitlements typically awarded to a wife upon dissolution of marriage.
At first instance, the lower court granted the divorce and accepted the husband’s argument that he had been subjected to harm. It exempted him from paying the wife’s deferred dowry, waiting-period maintenance, and divorce compensation , while also ordering the wife to pay legal costs.
However, the Court of Appeal later partially amended that ruling. It upheld the divorce and confirmed that the husband was exempt from paying waiting-period maintenance and compensation, but ruled that he remained obligated to pay the deferred dowry.
The wife subsequently challenged the decision before the Court of Cassation, arguing that the lower courts had misapplied the law and that there was no sufficient legal basis to deprive her of her financial rights arising from the dissolution of marriage.
In its reasoning, the court stressed that the applicable law is determined by the date of the events in dispute, not the date of the judgment. It found that the lower courts had correctly applied the earlier personal status law, as the facts of the case occurred before the new legislation came into force.
The court also reaffirmed that a husband may seek divorce on grounds of harm, but only where the conduct complained of is of such severity that it renders marital life impossible.
The court found that this legal threshold had been satisfied in the present case, pointing to evidence of abusive messages sent by the wife, her refusal to return to the marital home, and her non-compliance with a prior court-issued “obedience” judgment.
Importantly, the court made a clear distinction between financial entitlements arising directly from the divorce and obligations that stem from the marriage contract itself.
It ruled that where a wife is found responsible for serious harm leading to the breakdown of the marriage, the husband may be exempt from paying waiting-period maintenance and compensation. However, the court emphasised that the deferred dowry is a separate contractual obligation and does not lapse solely on the basis of fault in the breakdown of the relationship.
As a result, the husband succeeded only in part before the higher courts. While he was relieved of certain post-divorce financial obligations linked to the divorce itself, he remained liable for the deferred dowry, as there was no evidence that it had been paid or formally waived.
Legal experts said the ruling provides important clarification on how UAE courts assess financial claims in fault-based divorce cases.
Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the judgment underscores that courts evaluate each financial entitlement on its own legal basis.
“Family courts will look at the source of each right,” Dr Elhais said. “Some claims depend on the circumstances of the divorce, while others continue to stand because they were agreed under the marriage contract.”
He added that allegations of harm must be supported by clear and convincing evidence.
“It is not enough for one spouse to say the marriage has become impossible,” he said. “The court will examine the conduct, the correspondence between the parties, and the outcome of reconciliation efforts before deciding whether the legal threshold has been met.”