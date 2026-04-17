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Dubai court: WhatsApp chats must be examined in divorce cases

Dubai court tightens rules on WhatsApp evidence in family law disputes

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Judgment highlights the UAE courts’ evolving approach to modern communication tools and their role in legal disputes.
Judgment highlights the UAE courts’ evolving approach to modern communication tools and their role in legal disputes.
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Dubai: Court of Cassation in Dubai has ruled that WhatsApp messages must be carefully examined in divorce disputes when presented as evidence, underscoring their potential legal weight in family law proceedings.

Appeal overturned over unexamined digital evidence

In a significant judgment, the Dubai Court of Cassation overturned a previous ruling by the Court of Appeal in a personal status case, after finding that the lower court failed to properly assess WhatsApp messages submitted by a wife seeking to prove that her husband had divorced her.

The court referred the case back to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration, instructing it to review the electronic evidence alongside the arguments raised.

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Courts emphasise authenticity of digital messages

In its ruling, the court stressed that WhatsApp messages must be thoroughly investigated to establish their authenticity, verify the identity of the sender, and determine whether they meet the legal threshold required for admissible evidence.

Legal experts said the judgment highlights the UAE courts’ evolving approach to modern communication tools and their role in legal disputes.

Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the ruling sends a clear message about the examination required for digital evidence.

“This ruling is significant because the court made clear that WhatsApp messages must be examined carefully to determine whether they are genuine or manipulated, and to verify that they were sent by the person alleged to have sent them, before they can be accepted as valid evidence,” he said.

He added that the judgment does not mean that every WhatsApp message automatically proves a claim, but rather that such communications must satisfy established legal requirements to be accepted in court.

“In personal status cases, what matters is not whether the message was sent in a traditional way or through a modern platform. What matters is whether it is genuine, who sent it, and whether it meets the legal standards in the UAE,” he explained.

 According to court records, the wife argued that her husband had divorced her on separate occasions, relying on both witness testimony and WhatsApp messages to support her claim.

However, the Court of Cassation found that the lower court had dismissed the case without sufficiently examining the messages, including whether they could be attributed to the husband and whether they fulfilled the legal conditions necessary to carry evidentiary weight.

Dr Elhais said the ruling carries broader implications for the public, particularly in how electronic communications are treated in legal contexts.

“For members of the public, this judgment is a reminder that messages sent through mobile applications may have consequences beyond private conversation,” he said, noting that such messages could later be used in court, especially in matters involving rights, obligations, or personal status.

He added that the judgment enhances legal certainty by confirming that courts are willing to engage with the realities of modern communication while maintaining safeguards to ensure authenticity and reliability.

The ruling, he said, reflects a balanced approach — one that reassures litigants that relevant digital evidence will be assessed on its merits, rather than dismissed solely because it was exchanged through electronic platforms.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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