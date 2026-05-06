The Dubai Court of First Instance issued the ruling after the defendant had already been fined Dh5,000 by the Misdemeanors Court for making the threat. The criminal judgment was upheld on appeal, making it final and compulsory.

Accordingly, the court awarded Dh20,000 in compensation for moral damages, with legal interest set at 5 per cent from the date the judgment becomes final until full payment. The defendant was also ordered to bear court fees, expenses and lawyer’s fees.

Alarmed by the threat, the property owner reported the incident to police. The tenant later admitted to making the statement and was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of criminal threat and intimidation. He was subsequently convicted and fined Dh5,000, with the verdict upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The tenant then made a direct threat, telling the landlord he would set the factory on fire and leave the country if the rent was not maintained at the same rate. The statement, delivered in English and later translated in court, was deemed an explicit threat to burn down the facility.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.