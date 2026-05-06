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Dubai tenant ordered to pay Dh20,000 for arson threat case

Legal action in Dubai sees tenant penalised for threatening arson attack

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai court orders Dh20,000 compensation in factory fire threat case
Dubai court orders Dh20,000 compensation in factory fire threat case

Dubai: A Dubai civil court has ordered a tenant to pay Dh20,000 in compensation after he threatened to set a warehouse on fire during a rent dispute, following an earlier criminal conviction in the case.

The Dubai Court of First Instance issued the ruling after the defendant had already been fined Dh5,000 by the Misdemeanors Court for making the threat. The criminal judgment was upheld on appeal, making it final and compulsory.

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According to court records, the dispute arose from a commercial rental relationship involving warehouse facilities. The conflict escalated after the expiry of the tenancy, when both parties met to negotiate renewal terms.

During the meeting, the landlord proposed an increase in rent, which the tenant rejected, saying he could not afford the higher amount. The disagreement quickly turned into a heated verbal dispute.

The tenant then made a direct threat, telling the landlord he would set the factory on fire and leave the country if the rent was not maintained at the same rate. The statement, delivered in English and later translated in court, was deemed an explicit threat to burn down the facility.

Alarmed by the threat, the property owner reported the incident to police. The tenant later admitted to making the statement and was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of criminal threat and intimidation. He was subsequently convicted and fined Dh5,000, with the verdict upheld by the Court of Appeal.

With the criminal ruling finalised, the landlord filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh20 million in compensation for material and moral damages, along with 12 per cent legal interest, citing psychological distress and concerns over the safety of his properties.

He told the court that the incident caused fear, panic and anxiety, particularly given his wider property portfolio, which includes 120 warehouses and 18 labour accommodation facilities. He also claimed anticipated security costs due to the perceived risk.

The defendant, however, denied liability in the civil case and sought its dismissal, along with reimbursement of legal costs.

The court found that the incident caused moral harm to the claimant, including fear and distress. However, it ruled that claims of material damage and alleged expenses were not supported by sufficient evidence and remained unproven.

Accordingly, the court awarded Dh20,000 in compensation for moral damages, with legal interest set at 5 per cent from the date the judgment becomes final until full payment. The defendant was also ordered to bear court fees, expenses and lawyer’s fees.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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UAEcrimeDubaiUAE Labour LawDubai PoliceUAE laws

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