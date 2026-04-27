Judges cite lack of proof, no financial trail; civil claim dismissed
Dubai: A Dubai criminal court has acquitted a 43-year-old American shareholder and consultant of all cybercrime and embezzlement charges involving more than $6 million, ruling that the prosecution failed to meet the legal standard of proof and that the case was clouded by reasonable doubt.
The court also dismissed a related civil claim for compensation, ordering the complainants to bear legal costs, including lawyers’ fees.
Prosecutors had charged the defendant under UAE cybercrime and penal laws, accusing him of unauthorised access to company systems, manipulation of digital platforms, and breach of trust.
The case centred on claims that he altered operating links to gain control of corporate digital assets, including social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) Telegram and Instagram, as well as cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinMarketCap.
He was further accused of misappropriating $6,098,400 in investor funds, allegedly diverting the money into unauthorised accounts after taking control of company systems.
The defence, led by lawyer Mohammad Abdullah Al Redha, challenged the case on multiple fronts, beginning with the accused’s consistent denial of all allegations.
A key element of the strategy was an independent technical report that directly contradicted the prosecution’s expert findings, raising doubts about the reliability of the digital evidence.
The defence also argued that the accused held multiple roles — shareholder, employee and consultant — in the companies involved, Inter Data Network Inc. and Cerbellum Network Inc., giving him legitimate authority to access systems and data.
Lawyers further told the court that the case stemmed from ongoing commercial disputes and overseas legal proceedings between the parties, rather than criminal intent.
The defence highlighted the absence of transaction records, bank statements or any traceable financial trail linking the accused to the alleged misappropriation. It also pointed to the lack of complaints from investors or customers claiming losses.
Witness testimonies presented by the prosecution were described as unsubstantiated and unsupported by material evidence.
In its ruling, the court found that the prosecution’s technical evidence failed to establish unlawful manipulation or personal gain. Judges noted that the defendant’s role within the companies granted him legitimate access, weakening the claim of unauthorised entry.
The court also cited the absence of a clear financial record and the lack of victim complaints, concluding that the case was surrounded by what it described as “thick shadows of doubt”.
Reaffirming that doubt must favour the accused, the court issued a full acquittal, dismissed the civil lawsuit, and ordered the claimants to cover legal costs and attorney fees.