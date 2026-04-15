GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai Court upholds acquittal in KHDA certificate forgery case

Certificate seized as court clears defendant, says doubt must favour the accused

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai court upholds acquittal in certificate forgery case, orders document confiscation
Dubai court upholds acquittal in certificate forgery case, orders document confiscation
Gulf News archives

Dubai: A Dubai court has upheld the acquittal of an Arab institute owner accused of forgery and fraud, ruling that the evidence presented was insufficient to support a conviction and ordering the confiscation of the disputed training certificate.

The Court of Appeal accepted the case in form but rejected the Public Prosecution’s appeal on merit, affirming the earlier verdict that cleared the defendant of all charges and reinforcing the principle that criminal guilt must be proven with certainty.

Case dates back to 2024 complaint

The case originated on May 30, 2024, at Al Muraqqabat Police Station, where prosecutors accused the defendant of forging a training certificate allegedly issued under the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), using it as a genuine document, and defrauding a plaintiff of Dh10,000.

According to the plaintiff, he enrolled in a diploma programme in international diplomatic relations at an institute in Al Rigga after discovering it through Instagram. He said he paid Dh10,000 covering tuition, certification and a graduation ceremony.

After completing two months of training, he received the certificate but claimed the graduation ceremony never took place. When he later submitted the document to KHDA for verification, he was informed that he was not registered and that the certificate was invalid. The plaintiff was not available to testify before prosecutors as he was outside the UAE.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

KHDA report confirms mismatch

An official KHDA report stated that while such certificates can be issued and attested upon request, the document presented did not belong to the plaintiff.

The authority confirmed that the certificate’s reference data corresponded to another individual and that no academic record existed for the plaintiff in either the institute’s files or KHDA systems.

Defence: Case lacked material evidence, marked by contradictions

The defence, led by lawyer Mohammed Abdullah Al Redha, successfully argued that the case lacked material evidence and was built on contradiction and doubt rather than certainty.

Al Redha told the court that the plaintiff was not a student but had a working relationship with the institute, acting as a marketer who promoted its services and had regular access to its premises. He maintained that the Dh10,000 payment formed part of a commercial arrangement, not tuition fees.

The defence also highlighted a key timeline inconsistency, noting that the institute’s professional licence was issued on March 26, 2024, while the complainant claimed his studies began earlier that month — a discrepancy described as “logically impossible”.

Witness testimony raises doubt

Defence witnesses supported this version of events, stating that the complainant was never enrolled as a student and was instead involved in marketing activities.

They also testified that official stamps and certificate-printing tools were accessible within the office, suggesting the possibility that the disputed document could have been created by someone else.

The defence further argued that the certificate being in the complainant’s possession weakens claims that it was issued by the defendant.

Court finds no conclusive evidence

In its reasoning, the court stressed that the presumption of innocence remains a fundamental safeguard and that the burden of proof rests entirely with the Public Prosecution.

It found no reliable evidence directly linking the defendant to the alleged acts of forgery, noting that the complainant’s claims were not supported by independent proof.

The court also cited inconsistencies in timelines, absence of official records, and defence witness testimony as factors that created reasonable doubt.

Verdict reinforces principle of certainty

The court emphasised that criminal convictions must be based on clear and conclusive evidence, not suspicion or speculation.

It ruled that any doubt must be resolved in favour of the accused.

Final ruling

The court upheld the acquittal, rejected the Public Prosecution’s appeal, and ordered the confiscation of the certificate at the centre of the case.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeEducationDubai Policecybercrime

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE Public Prosecution issues warning against slandering on its social media platforms on Tuesday, saying offenders will face hefty fine and even jail term.

Dubai court rules in 13.5kg gold embezzlement case

1m read
Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

2m read
Dubai appeal court dismisses Dh150,000 lawsuit, orders plaintiff to pay costs

Court upholds dismissal of Dh150,000 compensation claim

2m read
Abu Dhabi accident reveals fake insurance scam

Abu Dhabi accident reveals fake insurance scam

2m read