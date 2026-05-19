TikTok star's murder case: Islamabad court sentences convict to death

Confession reveals obsession, jealousy and chilling details behind Sana Yousaf’s killing
Dubai: An Islamabad court on Tuesday sentenced Umar Hayat to death for the murder of teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf, bringing a major development in a case that shocked Pakistan and reignited debate over women’s safety and online harassment.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka handed down the death sentence after finding Hayat guilty of murdering 17-year-old Yousaf at her Islamabad residence on June 2, 2025. The court ruled that the punishment would be subject to confirmation by the Islamabad High Court under Pakistan’s criminal procedure laws.
Hayat, 23, was arrested within 20 hours of the killing. Police investigators had earlier described the case as one stemming from “repeated rejections,” alleging that the accused became obsessed with the young influencer after interacting with her online.
In a confessional statement submitted to the court, Hayat had admitted developing a one-sided obsession with Sana through social media. He revealed that jealousy and suspicion drove him to commit the murder. Hayat admitted travelling to Islamabad on June 2 with a firearm, forcing entry into her home, shooting her in front of her mother and aunt, and fleeing afterward.
Besides the death penalty under Section 302(b) of the Pakistan Penal Code for intentional murder, the court also ordered Hayat to pay Pak Rs2.5 million in compensation to the victim’s family. Failure to pay the amount would result in an additional six months in prison.
The convict was also handed separate prison terms and fines under various legal provisions, including robbery, defamation and receiving stolen property. The court ordered all sentences to run concurrently while allowing him the benefit of time already spent in custody.
During proceedings on Monday, Hayat retracted his earlier confessional statement and claimed he had been falsely implicated due to public pressure and social media outrage surrounding the case. However, prosecutors argued that his confession clearly outlined the motive, planning and execution of the crime.
According to court records, Hayat had travelled from Jaranwala city of Punjab to Islamabad after becoming convinced that Yousaf was deliberately avoiding him. Investigators said the accused carried a pistol to the capital with the intention of confronting her.
Sana Yousaf, who had more than a million followers across social media platforms, was known for sharing lifestyle content, including fashion, cafés and skincare videos. Her murder sparked widespread condemnation across Pakistan and renewed calls for stronger protections for women, particularly those active on social media.
Speaking after the verdict, Yousaf’s parents welcomed the court’s decision, describing it as justice not only for their daughter but for women across the country.
“This verdict is justice for all girls,” her father said, adding that the ruling should serve as a warning to those who commit violence against women.