'Say we are just friends': message exposes Bengaluru doctor murder case

Chilling chats and digital trail reshape probe into doctor’s wife’s death
Bengaluru: A message allegedly sent by a Bengaluru-based surgeon after his wife’s death has emerged as a key piece of evidence in an ongoing murder investigation, according to Indian media reports.
The case relates to the death of dermatologist Dr. Kruthika Reddy, who was declared dead in April 2025 after being taken to hospital under what was initially reported as a medical emergency.
Her husband, surgeon Dr. Mahendra Reddy, told doctors at the time that she had been unwell. The case was first treated as an unnatural death. However, subsequent forensic analysis detected the presence of Propofol, a powerful anaesthetic, raising suspicions of poisoning, reports said.
Authorities later alleged that the drug had been administered deliberately using medical equipment at their residence.
According to reports by NDTV and India Today, investigators examining digital devices recovered messages allegedly sent by the accused to a woman he was in contact with. In a message, he wrote, "Do not text or call me anywhere after you see this message. I will call you once everything is settled. Mostly police will call you to ask what's our relation, tell we are friends..."
Other messages cited in earlier media reports allegedly include a message saying "I killed my wife for you."
Police said the case has been built on a combination of forensic findings and extensive digital evidence. Investigators analysed large volumes of data, including chat records, deleted messages and financial transactions, to establish timelines and communication patterns.
The accused was arrested several months after the death, following the forensic findings and the emergence of supporting evidence. Authorities allege that his medical knowledge may have been used to initially mask the cause of death.
A chargesheet filed in the case outlines multiple pieces of evidence, including forensic reports and digital records. A court has denied bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the strength of the evidence presented so far.
The investigation remains ongoing.