Love, betrayal and murder: Madhya Pradesh man’s fate revealed after 6 months in a septic tank

According to NDTV’s account of the investigation, the case took a dramatic turn when police, acting on technical surveillance and mobile tracking, arrested Shoaib in Narsinghpur district. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to drugging and murdering Prince.

Investigators allege that Tulsi and Shoaib were involved even before her marriage to Prince — a marriage that itself reportedly began through social media. Officers say the relationship continued after the wedding, fuelling tensions inside the household.

According to the police version, Shoaib allegedly drugged Prince on August 20 before killing him. The body was then dumped into a septic tank behind Shoaib’s residence and concealed beneath layers of garbage to avoid detection.

Under heavy security, police later took Shoaib to the location, where officers excavated the septic tank and recovered a skull and bone fragments believed to be Prince’s remains. The remains have been sent for DNA analysis to confirm their identity.

