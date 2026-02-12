GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Love, betrayal and murder: Madhya Pradesh man’s fate revealed after 6 months in a septic tank

Probe reveals chilling plot involving alleged affair and drugging

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The accused (left) is expected to be produced in court, where police are likely to seek remand as the probe continues.
The accused (left) is expected to be produced in court, where police are likely to seek remand as the probe continues.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: What began as a romance on social media ended in a chilling murder, investigators say, with a young man’s body allegedly hidden in a septic tank for months before a grim discovery exposed the truth.

Six months after a 22-year-old man was reported missing in Madhya Pradesh, police recovered skeletal remains from a septic tank behind the accused’s house, NDTV reported, uncovering what officers describe as a calculated killing driven by an alleged affair.

Prince Balmiki, a resident of Sagar district, was reported missing on August 20 by his wife, Tulsi. The disappearance initially produced few leads, but persistent suspicion from Prince’s family kept pressure on investigators.

According to NDTV’s account of the investigation, the case took a dramatic turn when police, acting on technical surveillance and mobile tracking, arrested Shoaib in Narsinghpur district. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to drugging and murdering Prince.

Police claim the motive stemmed from an illicit relationship.

Investigators allege that Tulsi and Shoaib were involved even before her marriage to Prince — a marriage that itself reportedly began through social media. Officers say the relationship continued after the wedding, fuelling tensions inside the household.

Family members told police that Tulsi’s behaviour changed within weeks of the marriage, with frequent disputes disrupting the couple’s life. The pair later moved to Deori, where Prince began staying at his wife’s parental home.

What followed, police say, was a disturbing chain of events.

Hooked on heroin

Authorities allege Shoaib befriended Prince during this period. Investigators further claim Shoaib, described by police as addicted to smack, gradually introduced Prince to drugs. As Prince’s dependency grew, Shoaib allegedly continued meeting Tulsi in secret.

When Prince discovered the relationship and objected, tensions escalated sharply, officers said.

Inspector Hariram Mankar, the investigating officer, told NDTV that Shoaib confessed to executing the murder on the very day Prince was reported missing.

According to the police version, Shoaib allegedly drugged Prince on August 20 before killing him. The body was then dumped into a septic tank behind Shoaib’s residence and concealed beneath layers of garbage to avoid detection.

In a macabre attempt to destroy evidence, the accused allegedly monitored the site for weeks and sprinkled salt over the remains to accelerate decomposition, investigators claimed.

DNA analysis

Under heavy security, police later took Shoaib to the location, where officers excavated the septic tank and recovered a skull and bone fragments believed to be Prince’s remains. The remains have been sent for DNA analysis to confirm their identity.

Police further allege that Shoaib fled the area after the crime, travelling with Tulsi to Gujarat, where the two were reportedly living together.

Videos of the pair eventually surfaced on social media and reached Prince’s family, intensifying their long-held suspicions that his disappearance was not voluntary.

Acting on family inputs and technical evidence, investigators traced Shoaib’s movements and arrested him in Narsinghpur.

Prince’s relatives said they had never accepted the missing-person narrative.

“We always believed something was wrong. We kept demanding a proper investigation,” Prince’s brother told NDTV.

The Superintendent of Police confirmed that further questioning is underway and that investigators are exploring whether additional individuals were involved.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found complicit,” the officer said.

The gruesome recovery has shocked the region, transforming what appeared to be a routine missing-person case into a deeply unsettling murder investigation.

The accused is expected to be produced in court, where police are likely to seek remand as the probe continues.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fuel train derails, blast rocks Russia’s Tambov region

Fuel train derails, blast rocks Russia’s Tambov region

1m read
Did 3 girls jump off building because of a game?

Did 3 girls jump off building because of a game?

2m read
3 sisters jump off building over gaming row

3 sisters jump off building over gaming row

2m read
Spanish woman arrested for mutilating partner's body

Spanish woman arrested for mutilating partner's body

2m read