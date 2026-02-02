Spanish woman arrested for mutilating partner's body — is jealousy to blame?

Woman's daughter reports the grisly murder to the cops
In what is possibly a crime of passion, a man was found dead in his home in Bilbao's Uribarri neighbourhood, reported NDTV.
His corpse had been mutilated in a way that pointed to personal vendetta. Besides several stab wounds, his genitals had been severed.
The man’s Spanish partner has been arrested. "A 55-year-old woman was arrested this morning in Bilbao, accused of killing her partner, a 67-year-old man of European origin, at their home in the Uribarri neighbourhood," the Baque police announced in a press release.
The couple were reportedly together for five years and seemed happy enough, reported neighbours. But local media reports have suggest jealousy playing a part in the murder.
The woman – who owns a local bar – was reportedly at their shared home and confessed to the murder when confronted by police.
"She confessed to having killed her partner and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of homicide. The Ertzaintza has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident," reported NDTV.
It was apparently the woman’s daughter who saw the body and reported the grisly crime to the police. Neighbours, reported People, heard shouting before the fatal incident.
"I'm in shock. We never expected this, and certainly not in the way it happened. When I finished work, I would always have a [drink] on the terrace with them. They talked, they laughed. There has to be something behind this," a friend of the couple was quoted as saying by the outlet.
