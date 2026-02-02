GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Spanish woman arrested for mutilating partner's body — is jealousy to blame?

Woman's daughter reports the grisly murder to the cops

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spanish woman arrested for mutilating partner's body — is jealousy to blame?
Shutterstock

In what is possibly a crime of passion, a man was found dead in his home in Bilbao's Uribarri neighbourhood, reported NDTV.

His corpse had been mutilated in a way that pointed to personal vendetta. Besides several stab wounds, his genitals had been severed.

The man’s Spanish partner has been arrested. "A 55-year-old woman was arrested this morning in Bilbao, accused of killing her partner, a 67-year-old man of European origin, at their home in the Uribarri neighbourhood," the Baque police announced in a press release.

The couple were reportedly together for five years and seemed happy enough, reported neighbours. But local media reports have suggest jealousy playing a part in the murder.

The woman – who owns a local bar – was reportedly at their shared home and confessed to the murder when confronted by police.

"She confessed to having killed her partner and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of homicide. The Ertzaintza has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident," reported NDTV.

It was apparently the woman’s daughter who saw the body and reported the grisly crime to the police. Neighbours, reported People, heard shouting before the fatal incident.

"I'm in shock. We never expected this, and certainly not in the way it happened. When I finished work, I would always have a [drink] on the terrace with them. They talked, they laughed. There has to be something behind this," a friend of the couple was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Viral report says the 32-year-old was still being contacted for work during emergency treatment.

Overworked staff added to office GC while in ICU, dies

2m read
Report says posts about an alleged affair led to a ruling demanding deletions and repeated apologies.

Wife told to apologise 15 days over cheating claims

1m read
Police cited phone tracking and hotel staff statements; defence says it will appeal the verdict.

Woman, partner jailed for life after child testimony

2m read
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola watches from the stands during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 10, 2026.

Guardiola downplays trophy talk, focuses on City growth

2m read