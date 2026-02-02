Bareilly newlywed murder: Nine-year love story turns deadly as wife kills husband

Post-mortem confirmed strangulation, overturning initial suicide theory.
Dubai: A newlywed marriage in Bareilly ended in a chilling murder just two months after the wedding, after police discovered that a 33-year-old man initially believed to have died by suicide was in fact strangled by his wife — with the help of her family.
According to police findings reported by NDTV and The CSR Journal, Jitendra Kumar Yadav was found hanging inside the couple’s rented home in the Izzatnagar area on January 26. Neighbours were told that he had taken his own life.
But a post-mortem examination revealed the shocking truth: the cause of death was strangulation.
Investigators now allege that Jitendra was killed by his wife, Jyoti, while her parents and brother held him down. The family then reportedly staged the scene to make it appear like a suicide by suspending his body from a window grill with a muffler.
Three accused — Jyoti, her father Kalicharan, and her mother Chameli — have been arrested. Police are searching for Jyoti’s brother Deepak, who is still at large.
Jitendra and Jyoti had married on November 25 last year after a nine-year relationship that began during their student days. The wedding was held with the consent of both families and according to Hindu customs.
But within weeks, the marriage reportedly began to unravel over financial disputes.
Police said Jitendra withdrew ₹20,000 from Jyoti’s bank account and lost the money through online gambling — triggering repeated arguments between the couple.
Tensions reached a breaking point on January 26 when Jyoti confronted her husband about the missing funds. The fight soon escalated, and Jyoti allegedly called her parents and brother to the rented house in Girja Shankar Colony.
What followed, police claim, was brutal.
Her family restrained Jitendra by holding his arms and legs, while Jyoti strangled him in what investigators described as a fit of rage.
After Jitendra stopped responding, the family allegedly tried to erase evidence of the killing.
His body was tied with a muffler and hung from a grill inside the house to make it appear that he had died by hanging. An alarm was then raised among neighbours, who believed it was a suicide.
When police first arrived, the case was treated as a suspected suicide.
However, Jitendra’s brother Ajay Kumar filed a complaint, prompting authorities to order a post-mortem.
The medical report confirmed strangulation — ruling out suicide and transforming the investigation into a murder case.
During interrogation, police say Jyoti confessed to the killing and detailed how the argument spiralled into violence.
Jitendra was employed as a contract worker at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, while Jyoti worked as a contract bus conductor with the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.
Officials say financial stress and repeated disputes had poisoned the relationship soon after marriage.
The case has shocked residents of Bareilly, highlighting how a long love story ended in a violent tragedy just weeks after the wedding.
Police say the hunt for the absconding brother-in-law is ongoing, while the arrested family members face murder charges.
