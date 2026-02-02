Bareilly newlywed murder: Nine-year love story turns deadly as wife kills husband

Investigators now allege that Jitendra was killed by his wife, Jyoti, while her parents and brother held him down. The family then reportedly staged the scene to make it appear like a suicide by suspending his body from a window grill with a muffler.

According to police findings reported by NDTV and The CSR Journal, Jitendra Kumar Yadav was found hanging inside the couple’s rented home in the Izzatnagar area on January 26. Neighbours were told that he had taken his own life.

Dubai: A newlywed marriage in Bareilly ended in a chilling murder just two months after the wedding, after police discovered that a 33-year-old man initially believed to have died by suicide was in fact strangled by his wife — with the help of her family.

Jitendra and Jyoti had married on November 25 last year after a nine-year relationship that began during their student days. The wedding was held with the consent of both families and according to Hindu customs.

Tensions reached a breaking point on January 26 when Jyoti confronted her husband about the missing funds. The fight soon escalated, and Jyoti allegedly called her parents and brother to the rented house in Girja Shankar Colony.

His body was tied with a muffler and hung from a grill inside the house to make it appear that he had died by hanging. An alarm was then raised among neighbours, who believed it was a suicide.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.