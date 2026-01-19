Jhansi horror: Live-in partner killed, body burnt in trunk

Police say accused dumped ashes in a river as a loader driver’s tip exposed the case
Police in Uttar Pradesh are searching for a retired railway employee accused of killing his live-in partner, burning her body inside a metal trunk, and dumping the ashes in a river to destroy evidence.
According to NDTV, the victim—identified as Preeti (35)—was allegedly murdered earlier this month in Jhansi. Investigators believe the accused, Ram Singh Parihar, wrapped her body in a tarpaulin before burning it inside a large blue trunk. Police said the remains were later collected in sacks and thrown into a river, leaving behind charred fragments inside the box.
The case surfaced after a loader driver, hired to transport the trunk, became suspicious late Saturday night. The driver, Jaysingh Pal, alerted the police after noticing the behaviour of the men moving the trunk and fearing something was wrong. When officers forced open the box at the accused’s second wife’s house, they reportedly found charred human remains and bone fragments.
Police said Parihar allegedly lived a double life and had been married twice, with both wives living in different areas of Jhansi. Investigators have linked the killing to a dispute in which the victim was allegedly pressuring the accused for money and had already taken large sums.
The superintendent of police (city) told NDTV that the forensic team collected material from the trunk and that two people—including the accused’s son—were detained while the main suspect remains absconding.
Other outlets have also reported the broad sequence of events. DNA India, citing police, said the killing allegedly occurred around January 8, and that the trunk was moved in an attempt to dispose of evidence. A similar report was also carried by News18, which described the case as being linked to pressure to marry and a dispute inside the live-in relationship.
Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s former husband and said further action will depend on forensic findings and evidence collected during the investigation.
