Man walks into police station confessing to killing wife

A marriage against family wishes and growing mistrust end in tragedy

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Supplied / For illustrative purposes only

A quiet Saturday morning at Maharajpur police station in Kanpur was shattered when a visibly distraught young man walked in crying and made a chilling confession. “Sir, I have strangled my wife,” he told the officer on duty, adding that her body lay wrapped in a blanket at their home.

The man, identified as Sachin (22), was immediately taken into custody. Police accompanied him to the rented room where the body of his wife, Shweta, was found. The couple hailed from Mohanpur village in Fatehpur district and had married in court against their families’ wishes, choosing to build a life together on their own.

After their marriage, the two moved to Surat, where Sachin worked in a factory, before moving to Kanpur a month ago. Here, Sachin drove an auto-rickshaw to support the household. However, police said cracks had begun to appear in the relationship, fuelled by Sachin’s growing suspicions about his wife.

During questioning, Sachin claimed he doubted Shweta’s character, citing unexplained money deposits in her bank account and his unease about young men living nearby. On Friday night, he allegedly told her he would not return home, only to come back unexpectedly. What followed was a heated confrontation that drew police intervention and counselling.

Back home, the argument reportedly reignited, ending in a fatal act of rage. After the killing, Sachin wandered the city for hours, sitting alone near the Ghantaghar area, before deciding to surrender.

Shweta’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
