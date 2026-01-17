Man walks into police station confessing to killing wife

During questioning, Sachin claimed he doubted Shweta’s character, citing unexplained money deposits in her bank account and his unease about young men living nearby. On Friday night, he allegedly told her he would not return home, only to come back unexpectedly. What followed was a heated confrontation that drew police intervention and counselling.

After their marriage, the two moved to Surat, where Sachin worked in a factory, before moving to Kanpur a month ago. Here, Sachin drove an auto-rickshaw to support the household. However, police said cracks had begun to appear in the relationship, fuelled by Sachin’s growing suspicions about his wife.

The man, identified as Sachin (22), was immediately taken into custody. Police accompanied him to the rented room where the body of his wife, Shweta, was found. The couple hailed from Mohanpur village in Fatehpur district and had married in court against their families’ wishes, choosing to build a life together on their own.

