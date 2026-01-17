Man walks into police station confessing to killing wife

A marriage against family wishes and growing mistrust end in tragedy
A quiet Saturday morning at Maharajpur police station in Kanpur was shattered when a visibly distraught young man walked in crying and made a chilling confession. “Sir, I have strangled my wife,” he told the officer on duty, adding that her body lay wrapped in a blanket at their home.
The man, identified as Sachin (22), was immediately taken into custody. Police accompanied him to the rented room where the body of his wife, Shweta, was found. The couple hailed from Mohanpur village in Fatehpur district and had married in court against their families’ wishes, choosing to build a life together on their own.
After their marriage, the two moved to Surat, where Sachin worked in a factory, before moving to Kanpur a month ago. Here, Sachin drove an auto-rickshaw to support the household. However, police said cracks had begun to appear in the relationship, fuelled by Sachin’s growing suspicions about his wife.
During questioning, Sachin claimed he doubted Shweta’s character, citing unexplained money deposits in her bank account and his unease about young men living nearby. On Friday night, he allegedly told her he would not return home, only to come back unexpectedly. What followed was a heated confrontation that drew police intervention and counselling.
Back home, the argument reportedly reignited, ending in a fatal act of rage. After the killing, Sachin wandered the city for hours, sitting alone near the Ghantaghar area, before deciding to surrender.
Shweta’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
